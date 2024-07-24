Vietjet, Rolls-Royce team up to power new wide-body A330neo fleet

LONDON — Vietjet and Rolls-Royce have signed an agreement for 40 Trent 7000 engines and the TotalCare engine service to power the A330neo aircraft at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow.

The Trent 7000 is a modern and new-generation engine developed by Rolls-Royce focusing on environmental protection and sustainability.

Vietjet has committed to the A330neo/Trent 7000 combination as it delivers a 14 per cent better fuel burn per seat, while significantly lowering emissions. The reduction in emissions will allow the airline to avoid more than one hundred thousand tonnes of CO2 over the lifetime of each aircraft.

TotalCare is an industry-leading premium service, supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency. The agreement will also complement the airline’s existing TotalCare coverage of the Trent 700-powered A330ceo fleet.

Đinh Việt Phương, Vietjet Chief Executive Officer, said: “The combination of modern Trent 7000 engines on the newest generation of Airbus A330neo, supported by premium service TotalCare, will help Vietjet Air reach new technological heights, significantly enhance the quality of our flights and increase the reliability and efficiency of our operations.

"Specifically, the addition of the newest generation, high-efficiency Rolls-Royce engines aligns with Vietjet's sustainable development strategy, with its ESG goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” he said.

The Trent 7000 draws on the technology and experience of the most advanced family of engines in the world. As the latest member of the Trent family, the Trent 7000 is based on Trent XWB technology and has delivered exceptional reliability since it entered into service.

Vietjet is actively expanding its flight network to numerous international destinations, serving passengers throughout Việt Nam, Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.

Currently, Vietjet is strengthening partnerships with leading global aviation and technology partners.

The agreement with Rolls-Royce marks a significant milestone in advancing the airline's engine technology capabilities and related solutions, Vietjet said in a note. — VNS