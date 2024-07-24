Society
Home Economy

Durian exports expected to top $3 billion this year

July 24, 2024 - 11:44
Việt Nam harvests durian all year round, which is a competitive edge for the country’s businesses.
Workers package durian for export to China at a plant in Đồng Nai Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Durian exports may surpass US$3 billion in 2024, according to Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Vegetable and Fruit Association (Vinafruit).

Speaking at a workshop on the promotion of the export of this fruit held in Hà Nội on July 23, Nguyên said that Việt Nam earned more than $1.3 billion from shipping durian abroad in the first six months of 2024, up 40 per cent year-on-year.

Deputy Director of the Plant Protecti on Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Quang Hiếu stated that the General Administration of Customs of China has to date licenced over 700 growing area codes and nearly 200 packaging codes for Vietnamese businesses to export the fruit to this market.

Insiders believe in a bright prospect for durian exports to China, though the world’s largest durian consumer is expanding the cultivation of this fruit.

Vinafruit said a protocol on the official export of frozen durian to China is being promoted and is likely to be announced soon.

China spends about $1 billion on importing frozen durian every year. If Việt Nam can export this type of product via the official channel to the neighbouring market and hold a 30 per cent market share, it can earn some $300 - 500 million in revenue, equivalent to about 10 per cent of this year’s estimated durian export turnover, according to the association.

It added that Việt Nam harvests durian all year round, which is a competitive edge for the country’s businesses. After southeastern provinces, localities in the Central Highlands region will enter the main harvest season in August.

This year, durian prices are likely to surge twice or three times compared to current prices as traders may rush to purchase the fruit for export, the association predicted. — VNS

