SOVICO, UNESCO ink strategic cooperation agreement

PARIS — SOVICO Group and UNESCO have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement through 2035, cementing the pair's partnership for years to come.

The investment group will be a strategic partner for UNESCO in Việt Nam over the next decade to help implement the agency's sustainable development initiatives in the country.

These include supporting projects, continuing the second phase of projects promoting the Hà Nội-Creative Capital project and creative cities across the country, the happy school project, and other initiatives in the natural sciences, social sciences and humanities and communications.

Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, said: “SOVICO Group is a pioneer private corporation in Việt Nam in supporting and promoting sustainable development, through partnerships with United Nations organisations."

"I believe in the capacity and commitment of SOVICO Group in supporting and implementing UNESCO's initiatives and goals in Việt Nam in the upcoming period,” she said.

This strategic cooperation agreement between SOVICO Group and UNESCO aims towards a long-term, comprehensive partnership in many fields, with a priority focus on promoting Vietnamese cultural activities through the agency's Việt Nam Creative Cities Network and the education programme with a 'happy school' model.

It will help both partners realise their commitments for sustainable development goals and initiatives based on cultural, historical and traditional values ​​in Việt Nam and with increasingly profound international influences.

From 2021 to 2024, SOVICO Group and UNESCO signed an agreement and jointly implemented the project 'Empowering Youth and Women for stronger connections and greater local benefits at UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Creative Cities in Việt Nam'.

The project aimed to support Việt Nam in building Creative Cities, while developing sustainable tourism in local communities in the Northern Central Heritage Corridor.

In addition, in September 2020, SOVICO Group and UNESCO, UNIDO and UN-Habitat jointly implemented the project 'Hà Nội Rethink' to support the city in becoming a creative capital of Asia. — VNS