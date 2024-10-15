Outstanding Vietnamese farmers, cooperatives honoured

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday attended a ceremony to honour outstanding Vietnamese farmers and cooperatives nationwide in 2024 on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Việt Nam Farmers' Union (October 14, 1930 - 2024).

Speaking at the event, the top legislator said the union has been growing, making great contributions to the national revolutionary cause and development.

The agricultural sector has grown rapidly, becoming a pillar of the national economy, and contributing to curbing inflation, stabilising the macro-economy, ensuring social welfare, and effectively supporting industrial, trade and service development.

The individuals honoured have made outstanding performance in production, business, new-style rural area building, sustainable poverty reduction, and the national security protection campaign, he said, noting many of them are honoured for their innovations and inventions that have been successfully put in place.

The leader hailed efforts and achievements by the union, its officials and members, as well as agricultural cooperatives across the country.

The NA Chairman urged the union and its all-level chapters to step up the communications work to popularise the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws on agriculture, farmers, and rural areas.

He noted that it’s a must to have a new mindset, new methods, and new determination, as well as encouragement and support to production and businesses households and agricultural cooperatives that play the core role in socio-economic development in rural areas, especially in disadvantaged mountainous areas and those mainly inhabited by ethnic minority groups.

On this occasion, the leader urged all-level Party Committees, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and political-social organisations to take solutions in order to boost agricultural development and promote new-style rural area building, while facilitating the operation of the union. — VNS