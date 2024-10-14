Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Driving force

October 14, 2024 - 18:14
Over the past few decades, entrepreneurs have been the driving force behind Việt Nam's robust and enduring economic growth. Their unwavering dedication, innovative spirit and boundless enthusiasm have not only elevated Vietnam onto the global platform but also woven a tale of remarkable success. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Vietnamese Entrepreneurs' Day, listen to the wisdom and experiences shared by the visionary leaders of Việt Nam's top enterprises.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Hitting hard time

More and more stores are shutting up shop, with many ‘for rent’ signs seen on main streets that were once bustling with customers. Experts attribute this to significant changes in consumer trends and the economic climate.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom