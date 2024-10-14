Driving force

Over the past few decades, entrepreneurs have been the driving force behind Việt Nam's robust and enduring economic growth. Their unwavering dedication, innovative spirit and boundless enthusiasm have not only elevated Vietnam onto the global platform but also woven a tale of remarkable success. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Vietnamese Entrepreneurs' Day, listen to the wisdom and experiences shared by the visionary leaders of Việt Nam's top enterprises.