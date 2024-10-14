Hà Nội’s industrial production shows promising growth

HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội has seen thriving industrial production, especially in the processing and manufacturing sector, with local businesses working to seize opportunities to accelerate growth toward the year-end.

Nguyễn Đình Thắng, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, reported that in the first nine months, the main industrial indicators continued to show a strong recovery, making substantial contributions to the city's overall economic growth.

In the period, the industrial production index grew by 5.4 per cent year-on-year. The processing and manufacturing sector, in particular, saw a 4.8 per cent increase, with its consumption index rising by 9.9 per cent.

Thắng attributed these positive outcomes to rising global demand and supportive measures from the Government, ministries, and the municipal authorities.

To further boost industrial production, Hà Nội aims to ensure that 100 per cent of key industrial enterprises benefit from its support policies.

The capital city is also focusing on providing preferential credit policies for prioritised sectors, improving the investment and business environment, and resolving existing bottlenecks. Additionally, it is supporting companies in modernising, improving their production capabilities and increasing their localisation rate.

The city is closely monitoring global economic trends to keep businesses updated, particularly about potential markets. Local associations and businesses are also assisted in leveraging traditional markets and exploring new, promising ones.

Moreover, Hà Nội is actively promoting the dissemination of free trade agreements to help firms recognise opportunities to promote investment, production and supply chain integration. — VNS