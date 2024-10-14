Thái Bình launches two major projects worth over VNĐ3 trillion

HÀ NỘI — Hưng Hà District in Thái Bình Province has granted investment certificates for three projects and commenced construction on two major projects with a total investment of over VNĐ3 trillion (US$122.4 million).

The first project is the Lynn Times Duyên Hải High-End Hot Mineral Resort Complex, invested by Onsen Fuji Group and Duyên Hải Hot Mineral Company. Phase 1 of the project has a total capital of nearly VNĐ240 billion, covering an area of 4.8 hectares, while Phase 2 is expected to attract an additional VNĐ2 trillion. This project is anticipated to become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

The second project is the BGF Thái Bình Vegetable Oil Factory, located in Hưng Nhân Industrial Cluster, covering over 3.87 hectares with a total investment of more than VNĐ992 billion. Phase 1 of the factory will have a capacity of 1,000 tonnes of soybeans per day, with Phase 2 adding technology for the production of high-protein plant-based powder. The project is expected to create numerous jobs for the local workforce and contribute positively to the community.

Hưng Hà District also awarded investment certificates to three additional businesses, granted land use certificates to M2 Factory Hưng Hà in the Hưng Nhân Industrial Cluster and celebrated the signing of investment agreements with 15 enterprises, with a total capital of US$256 million.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trần Hữu Nam, secretary of the Hưng Hà District Party Committee, congratulated the entrepreneurs ahead of Việt Nam Entrepreneurs' Day (October 13) and acknowledged their significant contributions to the locality's socio-economic development, especially in job creation, budget contributions and social welfare activities.

Hưng Hà District is committed to continuing its support for businesses and called for unity among the business community to help the district become a leading economic hub in Thái Bình Province.

In the first nine months of 2024, Hưng Hà attracted 12 secondary projects both inside and outside industrial clusters, with a total registered capital of over VNĐ2.83 trillion, promising a fresh impetus for the district's economic growth. — VNS