HCM City honours outstanding farmers, agricultural products

HCM CITY — Twenty-four agricultural products and 15 outstanding farmers in HCM City were honoured by the city Farmers' Association at a ceremony held on Tuesday (October 17).

The event aimed to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of the establishment of the Việt Nam Farmers' Association (October 14, 1930-2023).

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of HCM City Farmers' Association Nguyễn Thanh Xuân said the honored farmers are outstanding individuals who are enthusiastic about their profession, and strive to overcome difficulties to prosper.

“They boldly transformed the structure of crops and livestock, and actively researched and applied modern technology to production, contributing to the city's total agricultural production value,” she said.

Among the honoured farmers, Phạm Thanh Minh is successfully breeding white-legged shrimp in Đa Phước Commune in Bình Chánh District. Meanwhile, Nguyễn Văn Kiêm in Bình Chánh District's Bình Lợi Commune is earning income from planting yellow apricot trees.

Some of the typical agricultural products include green-skin grapefruit of farmer Hà Thị Bưởi, and water for fresh flowers of all kinds of Lê Trung Hiếu.

Nguyễn Phước Lộc, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, said the city Farmers' Association thoroughly grasped and effectively implemented the Prime Minister’s motto of putting farmers at the centre of the agricultural development process, recognising the countryside and agriculture as the foundation and driving force, respectively, in carrying out the resolutions of the Congress of the city Farmers' Association.

The city’s agricultural development programme focuses on strengthening the restructuring of the agricultural sector, developing plant varieties and high-tech agriculture, seeking solutions for selling agricultural products on e-commerce platforms, promoting digital agricultural economics and digital rural development, and ensuring sufficient supply of essential goods.

On this occasion, the Việt Nam Farmer's Union awarded “For the Vietnamese Peasantry” certificates to 62 individuals who had significant achievements and contributions to the development of the Việt Nam Farmer's Union and Vietnamese farmers.

The municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to 12 individuals who grew agricultural products in the city this year. — VNS