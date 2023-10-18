HCM City Digital Transformation Week 2023 opens

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee on Tuesday opened the municipal Digital Transformation Week 2023 in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).

Within the framework of the event, departments, localities, and units across the city will organise activities throughout this month, including the celebration of the National Digital Transformation Day in the fields of publishing, printing, and distribution, and seminars on life-enhancing technology, smart business management, smart home - smart moving, technology and the future of work, digital education technology, digital entertainment, and healthcare technology.

About 2,000 visitors will attend the 40 exhibitions by different city departments and localities, which will highlight emerging technology trends such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet-of-Things (IoT), Big Data, Blockchain, and 5G.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee Dương Anh Đức said that the activities would help raise public awareness of the digital transformation process and its economic benefits and contributions to the city's socio-economic development.

At the opening session of the week, the event organisers announced the city’s digital platforms in 2023, including a digital map, a digital institutional map, a data-driven governance platform, and a digital transformation index.

Phạm Tiến Dũng, deputy governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam, said that data and analysis, exploitation, and connection of data are key factors in creating the success of cashless payments and digital transformation in the banking industry.

He said the municipal Digital Transformation Week creates an useful forum for managers and experts to exchange and share experiences to connect, exploit data, and develop non-cash payment services, aiming to provide safe services and utilities for people and businesses in the city and the whole country in general. — VNS