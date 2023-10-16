Society
Society

Mỹ Đức Hospital in HCM City to provide free IVF treatments in November

October 16, 2023 - 16:58
Mỹ Đức Hospital’s annual charity programme Ươm Mầm Hạnh Phúc (Nurturing Happiness) in HCM City will provide free IVF treatment to 100 couples starting November 16.

 

A patient's ovaries are stimulated by taking daily injections of hormones in the IVF process at Mỹ Đức Hospital. — Photo courtesy of the hospital

The programme will accept applications for free IVF treatment from October 16 to 31.

Couples can download registration forms and criteria for being chosen to get the free IVF treatment at Mỹ Đức website https://ivfmd.vn/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IVFMD.Vietnam/

This programme is an initiative by Professor Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Phượng, former director of Từ Dũ Obstetrics Hospital in HCM City and the first doctor in Việt Nam to offer fertility treatment in which embryos are introduced directly into the uterus, called in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

“It aims to help couples’ dream of being parents come true, especially those facing financial pressure,” she said.

In 2022, 46 out of 79 chosen couples became pregnant while the rest have returned to the IVF Mỹ Đức health facilities to continue the treatment and receive embryos.

So far, nearly 500 infertile couples have benefited from the programme since it first launched in 2014. — VNS

