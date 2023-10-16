Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Prosecution begins for murder case of dismembered body found on Red River

October 16, 2023 - 20:00
Tạ Duy Khanh, born in 1985, was arrested on Friday in his private residence in Thái Bình Province after fleeing from Hà Nội.
Major General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, deputy director of Hà Nội City Police spoke at a press conference on Monday afternoon. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — A 38-year-old man is being prosecuted for the murder of a young woman whose dismembered body was found on the Red River on Friday last week.

Hà Nội Police Deputy Director Major General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng told a press conference that Tạ Duy Khanh, born in 1985, was arrested on Friday at his home in Đồng Thái Commune of Kiến Xương District, Thái Bình Province after fleeing from Hà Nội.

Initial investigations showed that the 17-year-old victim, identified as H.Y.N, went with Khanh to an apartment in Vinhomes Ocean Park in Gia Lâm District, Hà Nội, on Tuesday last week.

Due to conflicts, Khanh stabbed N. with a knife multiple times, leading to her death.

Major General Tùng said that Khanh led the victim to the apartment while his wife and child were at another place.

“He used a large knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly, causing her demise. Then he dragged and dismembered the body in the bathroom,” said the police officer.

The body parts were put into a foam box, which Khanh then left near the Red River in Bát Tràng Commune.

Last Friday morning, Khanh was accused of going to the riverbank to cover the body parts with cement, which he then pushed down the stream.

Major General Tùng said that this was a difficult case because much of the evidence had been erased, while the body pieces were found far away from one another.

With no personal documents on the body, Hà Nội City Police also worked with police forces across 63 cities and provinces to identify the victim.

When arrested, Khanh tried to commit suicide with a knife but was taken to the emergency room in time by authorities. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

PM breaks ground for bridge in Mekong Delta region

The project is a vital coastal transport route connecting localities in the Mekong Delta region. Once completed, it will help cut the travel distance from the region to HCM City by some 80 kilometres compared to the current route along National Highway No1.
Society

Winners of Women's Startup Competition 2023 awarded

Women’s contributions via startups have greatly helped with not only national economic development but also the settlement of social issues, political and social stability, and improvement of people’s material and spiritual lives, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom