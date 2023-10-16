Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

HCM City records six new m-pox infections, total 19

October 16, 2023 - 17:05
The southern city is isolating and treating 12 cases of m-pox at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, with all patients in stable condition.

 

Hands with legions from m-pox. — AFP/VNA Photo

HCM CITY — Within just one week, HCM City has reported six new cases of m-pox, bringing the total case number of the viral disease to 19.

This figure includes two imported cases from Dubai and one outbound case to Taiwan, China, while the rest are domestically transmitted ones, indicating that the pathogen has been circulating in the community undetected for quite some time.

The southern city is isolating and treating 12 cases of m-pox at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, with all patients in stable condition.

Experts said the public should not be too worried about the spread of m-pox, as it is mostly transmitted among high-risk groups of populations like men who have sex with men, and people with multiple sexual partners or who have unprotected sex.

The city is currently dealing with five types of infectious diseases simultaneously, which are dengue fever, conjunctivitis, m-pox, COVID-19 and hand, foot and mouth disease.

From the beginning of the year until now, the city has recorded a total of 14,126 cases of dengue fever, including an additional 422 cases in the past week, which is a 5.3 per cent increase compared to the four-week average.

Districts with the number of cases exceeding 100,000 people include District 1, District 8 and Bình Thạnh. A total of 200 cases of dengue fever, including 103 adults and 96 children, are under treatment.

The number of hand, foot and mouth disease cases in HCM City from the beginning of the year until now is about 30,000 cases. In the past week alone, the city has recorded 1,532 cases of the disease, which is nearly 1.5 times higher than the four-week average.

Districts with the number of cases exceeding 100,000 people include Bình Tân, Nhà Bè and Bình Chánh. Currently, the city is treating 346 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, including 103 residents in HCM City.

HCM City's health department said they have been proactive in conducting genetic analyses of the viruses causing m-pox and conjunctivitis, and will continue to closely monitor the situation of diseases and respond promptly to all possible situations. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

PM breaks ground for bridge in Mekong Delta region

The project is a vital coastal transport route connecting localities in the Mekong Delta region. Once completed, it will help cut the travel distance from the region to HCM City by some 80 kilometres compared to the current route along National Highway No1.
Society

Winners of Women's Startup Competition 2023 awarded

Women’s contributions via startups have greatly helped with not only national economic development but also the settlement of social issues, political and social stability, and improvement of people’s material and spiritual lives, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom