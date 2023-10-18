Bình Dương to improve fire prevention, control

BÌNH DƯƠNG – Bình Dương Province aims to enhance awareness of fire prevention and its ability to respond to fire and explosion incidents.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Văn Tùng, deputy head of the Police Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue, Bình Dương Province Police, said that fire prevention measures organised in Bình Dương Province have garnered enthusiastic participation from businesses and local residents.

One measure was the “chiến sĩ phòng cháy, chữa cháy” (Fire prevention and fighting soldiers) contest organised by the Police Department of Fire Prevention and Rescue, Bình Dương Province's Police and more than 20 local businesses. The contest was held at various locations throughout the province on different days in September.

It consists of theoretical and practical parts related to the Law on Fire Prevention and Fighting and measures when a fire occurs.

Pham Thị Hương, a participant in the contest that was organised at Taiwan's Chin Li Plastic Industrial Co Ltd, said that after participating in the contest, she has improved her skills in using fire protection equipment.

Tùng said that these competitions help to enhance the knowledge of firefighting and rescue. In addition, it helps develop proficiency in quickly operating the fire fighting and rescue equipment and tools available at the facilities.

Moreover, there are numerous innovative models contributing to bolstering local fire prevention and fighting solutions in the province.

One such model is the "Tổ Liên gia an toàn phòng cháy, chữa cháy và điểm chữa cháy công cộng" (Fire Safety Group and Public fire fighting), adhering to the motto "4 on the spot".

It requires neighbouring households to effectively implement fire safety measures, firefighting protocols, install fire alarm systems, and build preparedness plans for evacuation during fire or explosion incidents.

Another significant initiative is the "Tổ xe ba gác chữa cháy lưu động" (Mobile Fire Guard Tricycle Crew), consisting of 24 members equipped with a specially converted three-wheeled vehicle designed for firefighting, complete with firefighting equipment.

This team ensures swift and efficient access to fire incidents occurring in narrow alleyways and small lanes within densely populated urban areas, ensuring a rapid response to emergencies.

According to the Việt Nam Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police Department, in August 2023, there were 218 fire incidents nationwide, resulting in eight fatalities, three injuries, estimated property damages of VNĐ92 billion (US$3.8 million) and 32.63 hectares of forest affected. – VNS