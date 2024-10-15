SABECO collaborates to advance circular economy

HCM CITY — SABECO on Monday participated for the first time in an exhibition showcasing achievements in applying the circular economy model, organised by the Vietnam Packaging Recycling Alliance (PRO Việt Nam).

This marks SABECO's inaugural involvement since joining the Alliance in August 2024.

The event, held to celebrate PRO Việt Nam’s fifth anniversary, serves as a platform for member enterprises, government agencies and non-governmental organisations both in Việt Nam and around the world to reflect on progress made in promoting the circular economy, particularly in the face of growing waste pollution - an urgent global and national issue.

Each year, approximately 300 million tonnes of plastic waste are released into the environment worldwide, with Việt Nam contributing 1.8 million tonnes; alarmingly, only 10 per cent of this is recycled, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

As a leading enterprise in Việt Nam with a network of 26 breweries, 11 trading companies and hundreds of thousands of sales points nationwide, SABECO is dedicated to creating value for both the enterprise and its partners, thereby fostering sustainable community development. SABECO’s strategy focuses on three key areas: optimising business operations, prioritising people and applying Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.

SABECO has implemented numerous effective ESG initiatives that yield positive outcomes for the company and its partners while supporting community development and responding to environmental challenges through green transformation efforts to conserve vital national resources and ensure sustainable business practices.

Initiatives include investing in rooftop solar power systems at breweries, recovering and reusing water and rainwater, and recycling beer bottles and kegs. SABECO also prioritises using recycled materials for packaging and has transitioned to biomass boilers to replace fossil fuel boilers, employing world-class technology and innovations to optimise production.

The country’s largest brewer has ensured a safe and healthy working environment for employees across the system, while cultivating a highly skilled workforce.

It also promotes partnerships with organisations and businesses to enhance the effectiveness of initiatives that create positive social impacts. This includes programmes aimed at boosting competitiveness for emerging businesses and community projects that improve living conditions, encourage a balanced lifestyle and offer training, such as 'Light up the Rural" and "Fostering Sports."

SABECO maintains rigorous internal governance, adhering to both Vietnamese and international laws. The company actively participates in prestigious associations such as PRO Việt Nam and the Council of Sustainable Development Enterprises under the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI-VBCSD), collaborating with other businesses to advance sustainable development in Việt Nam and deliver lasting value to both enterprises and the community. — VNS