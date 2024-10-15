Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

SABECO collaborates to advance circular economy

October 15, 2024 - 11:28
SABECO on Monday participated for the first time in an exhibition showcasing achievements in applying the circular economy model, organised by the Vietnam Packaging Recycling Alliance (PRO Việt Nam).
SABECO showcased its commitment to sustainability by participating in the Circular Economic Model Exhibition alongside several other member companies of PRO Vietnam on Monday. — Photo courtesy of SABECO

HCM CITY — SABECO on Monday participated for the first time in an exhibition showcasing achievements in applying the circular economy model, organised by the Vietnam Packaging Recycling Alliance (PRO Việt Nam).

This marks SABECO's inaugural involvement since joining the Alliance in August 2024.

The event, held to celebrate PRO Việt Nam’s fifth anniversary, serves as a platform for member enterprises, government agencies and non-governmental organisations both in Việt Nam and around the world to reflect on progress made in promoting the circular economy, particularly in the face of growing waste pollution - an urgent global and national issue.

Each year, approximately 300 million tonnes of plastic waste are released into the environment worldwide, with Việt Nam contributing 1.8 million tonnes; alarmingly, only 10 per cent of this is recycled, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

As a leading enterprise in Việt Nam with a network of 26 breweries, 11 trading companies and hundreds of thousands of sales points nationwide, SABECO is dedicated to creating value for both the enterprise and its partners, thereby fostering sustainable community development. SABECO’s strategy focuses on three key areas: optimising business operations, prioritising people and applying Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.

SABECO has implemented numerous effective ESG initiatives that yield positive outcomes for the company and its partners while supporting community development and responding to environmental challenges through green transformation efforts to conserve vital national resources and ensure sustainable business practices.

In addition to its green energy initiatives, SABECO has successfully implemented a recycling programme for beer bottles and kegs, significantly reducing its environmental impact. — Photo courtesy of SABECO

Initiatives include investing in rooftop solar power systems at breweries, recovering and reusing water and rainwater, and recycling beer bottles and kegs. SABECO also prioritises using recycled materials for packaging and has transitioned to biomass boilers to replace fossil fuel boilers, employing world-class technology and innovations to optimise production.

The country’s largest brewer has ensured a safe and healthy working environment for employees across the system, while cultivating a highly skilled workforce.

Rooftop solar panel system at Saigon Quang Ngai Beer Factory. — Photo courtesy of SABECO

It also promotes partnerships with organisations and businesses to enhance the effectiveness of initiatives that create positive social impacts. This includes programmes aimed at boosting competitiveness for emerging businesses and community projects that improve living conditions, encourage a balanced lifestyle and offer training, such as 'Light up the Rural" and "Fostering Sports."

SABECO maintains rigorous internal governance, adhering to both Vietnamese and international laws. The company actively participates in prestigious associations such as PRO Việt Nam and the Council of Sustainable Development Enterprises under the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI-VBCSD), collaborating with other businesses to advance sustainable development in Việt Nam and deliver lasting value to both enterprises and the community. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

SABECO joins PRO Vietnam, strengthens its green credentials

Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has officially joined Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam (PRO Vietnam) with an aim of fulfilling the company’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), working towards a shared goal for all businesses in the industry.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Outstanding Vietnamese farmers, cooperatives honoured

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on October 14 attended a ceremony to honour outstanding Vietnamese farmers and cooperatives nationwide in 2024 on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Việt Nam Farmers' Union (October 14, 1930 - 2024).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom