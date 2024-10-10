SABECO supports its employees and communities affected by Typhoon Yagi

HÀ NỘI — The Saigon Beer-Alcohol- Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has announced it has given more than VNĐ7.9 billion (US$318,000) to support employees, their families and the communities who were severely affected by Typhoon Yagi.

In the immediate aftermath of the typhoon, SABECO worked with the trade union to call for voluntary contributions from employees to help fellow colleagues deal with personal losses. SABECO pledged to match fund all donations and the initiative received an overwhelmingly positive response from employees.

More than VNĐ1.68 billion was donated by employees and the company contributed a further VNĐ1.68 billion to match the donated amount. Additionally, the SABECO Labour Union and associated companies donated a further VNĐ141 million, bringing the overall total to more than VNĐ3.5 billion.

The funds raised have been directly distributed to affected employees and their families to help them quickly stabilise their lives.

Updates on community support activities

In addition to helping staff, SABECO, in collaboration with the HCM Communist Youth Union, local authorities, media and business partners, also launched a support program for the provinces of Bắc Cạn, Cao Bằng, Lào Cai, Thái Nguyên, Tuyên Quang and Yên Bái.

The total value of support amounted to over VNĐ4.2 billion. This included essential goods and food for flood-affected residents, as well as financial support for front-line workers in each province participating in post storm recovery. The program also allocated support to more than 200 SABECO customers who suffered significant losses due to the storm.

In addition, SABECO also made further contributions to the Fund for Emergency Aid, raised by the Vietnam Fatherland Front, giving it VNĐ200 million.

In all, SABECO’s total financial and material support for the Typhoon Yagi relief efforts totalled more than VNĐ7.9 billion. In addition, staff also worked with partners to distribute essential supplies to employees, customers and the community.

Speaking about the relief efforts, Lester Tan, CEO of SABECO, said: “We were saddened to hear of the losses faced by communities in the path of Typhoon Yagi and took immediate actions to try to help our fellow colleagues as well as others in need.

"Through fast and practical actions, we were able to play a part in helping our colleagues, our customers and the community get on the road to recovery. As a leading company in Việt Nam, we are committed to playing our part to help to create positive values for SABECO, for Việt Nam and its people.”

With 149 years of brewing history, SABECO has established itself as one of Việt Nam’s leading companies.

For many years, alongside business activities, SABECO has been actively contributing to community projects and sustainable development initiatives aimed at fostering positive values for the people and country of Việt Nam. The company’s commitment extends beyond its core business activities, reflecting a deep dedication to the nation's resilience and progress.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SABECO demonstrated its support through initiatives like 'Collecting A Million Stars' which allocated VNĐ3 billion to assist 600 small businesses in HCM City; the 'Community Care' programme contributing 8.9 billion VND to support more than 200 hospitals and frontline forces. Additionally, the 'SABECO Cares' programme was launched to safeguard employee health and safety.

Since 2020, SABECO has invested over VNĐ43.3 billion to support workers across 63 provinces, ensuring they could enjoy a meaningful Tet holiday, in spite of challenges and uncertainties. SABECO’s ceaseless efforts have elevated its role as a reliable partner in Việt Nam's development story.

With its commitment to integrate sustainable development with business activities, SABECO has consistently strived to create positive changes which enhance the prestige of Vietnamese brands while also benefiting local communities and the country. Accordingly, SABECO’s sustainable development model prioritises the four pillars of Consumption – Conservation – Country – Culture. — VNS