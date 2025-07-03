Hà Nội launches large-scale promotion campaign with attractive incentives

HÀ NỘI — A large-scale concentrated promotion programme will be rolled out by the capital city of Hanoi in 2025 to boost consumer spending and stimulate domestic demand.

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, deputy director of the Hanoi Industrial Extension and Development Consultancy Centre, told a recent press conference that the programme will feature peak promotional activities in July and November 2025, with the participation of 1,000-2,000 businesses and retail locations across the city.

Major supermarket systems and retail chains such as Winmart, BRG, Central Retail, Aeon, Lotte, Co.opmart, MediaMart and Pico will join the campaign, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on a wide range of products.

Beyond traditional commercial stimulus efforts, this year’s campaign will also focus on promoting cashless consumption. Enterprises are encouraged to adopt digital payment methods such as QR codes and e-wallets, in line with Việt Nam’s national digital transformation programme and Hà Nội’s smart city development goals.

During the key promotional periods in July and November, consumers will be invited to explore the “Touch Technology – Live Smart” digital transformation space, where they can experience cashless shopping, online flash sales, digital payment devices, and AI-powered applications.

Key events include the Hanoi Midnight Sale 2025 on November 28, coinciding with global Black Friday activities, and the Brand Name Promotion Day, planned in collaboration with businesses at a high-end venue to attract consumers and tourists.

Nguyễn Thế Hiệp, deputy director of the municipall Department of Industry and Trade, noted that the programme aligns with broader trade promotion efforts that aim to strengthen Vietnamese brand identity, better connect production with consumption, and enhance domestic purchasing power. These activities are also expected to raise the total retail sales of goods and consumer services, contributing to Hà Nội’s 2025 GRDP growth target of at least 8 per cent. — VNS