Việt Nam’s first Tetra Recart line launched

HÀ NỘI — Food processing and packaging solutions provider Tetra Pak, in cooperation with Đồng Giao Foodstuff Export Joint Stock Company (Doveco), on Wednesday opened Việt Nam’s first Tetra Recart packaging line in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in the country’s food and beverage industry, offering manufacturers a modern, efficient and sustainable alternative to traditional packaging formats, officials said.

Designed for shelf-stable foods, Tetra Recart is a paper-based carton solution that combines high-speed processing with retort sterilisation, ensuring long shelf life while preserving the taste, texture, and nutritional value of the food.

With a capacity of up to 6,000 cartons per hour, the Tetra Recart line enables producers to optimise operations, reduce packaging weight and waste, and respond to growing consumer demand for convenient, preservative-free products.

As one of the country’s leading enterprises in fruit and vegetable cultivation and processing, Doveco’s adoption of this technology reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and value creation across the food supply chain.

Adolfo Orive, President and CEO of Tetra Pak Vietnam, said: “This launch represents a meaningful step forward for Việt Nam’s food industry.

"By introducing advanced packaging technology, we are supporting local producers in enhancing product quality, improving operational efficiency and meeting the evolving expectations of both domestic and international markets.”

The new packaging line will process premium Vietnamese produce – including sweet corn, pineapple juice, and assorted beans – into recyclable, lightweight cartons. These products will be available in retail outlets nationwide from July 2, offering consumers a fresh and sustainable alternative to other packaged products.

Đinh Cao Khuê, chairman of Doveco said: “The partnership between Doveco and Tetra Pak reflects our shared vision for a more innovative and sustainable food industry.

"With an advanced technology and a global reputation of Tetra Pak, we are confident in bringing Vietnamese agricultural products to the market in modern, convenient and sustainable packaging that meets international standards.”

The launch of the Tetra Recart packaging line has taken place in the context that the Vietnamese food and beverage industry has been strong growth and expected to reach US$96.68 billion by 2025 and then continue to maintain a compound annual growth rate of 6.74 per cent until 2030.

As the food and beverage industry is constantly changing to meet the needs of consumers for convenience, quality and sustainability, innovations such as Tetra Recart will play a particularly important role in meeting the targets.

Vice Chairman of Sơn La Provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Thành Công said: “With an output of 6-8 million cartons per year, the Tetra Recart line will provide a new development direction for Doveco and the locality. The province is committed to accompanying the businesses in building production chains to develop the province’s agricultural sector towards a green and organic agriculture.”

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Thanh Nam, deep processing enterprises, together with raw material areas and linked value chains, are three decisive factors in the agricultural supply chain.

Production areas may not change, but the productivity, quality and level of deep processing will determine economic efficiency. The promotion of deep processing not only helps increase export value but also contributes to expanding the market, reducing dependence on raw exports and improving the ability to adapt to uncertainties in the global market. — VNS