Đà Nẵng sets development objectives for fourth quarter

ĐÀ NẴNG — A meeting was held by the Đà Nẵng Party Committee on Wednesday to evaluate achievements in the third quarter of the year and discuss key tasks for the fourth.

An important plan that must be moved forward in the last months of the year is the establishment of the Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone.

According to the Standing Committee of the Đà Nẵng Party Committee, after receiving the Central Government's directive, the city’s authorities had organised inspections to identify the potential locations for different areas of the free trade zone, and discussed what to include in the proposal.

They had also worked with the Prime Minister's Office, experts, and international consultants to develop another proposal, which aims at establishing a regional financial center in the city.

Trần Thị Thanh Tâm, director of the city’s Department of Planning and Investment, said that the department is focussing on preparing documents for the free trade zone proposal.

They aim to submit it to the Ministry of Planning and Investment for evaluation by the end of November, so that the ministry can present it to the Prime Minister in December.

At the same time, the city is also preparing a draft decision, which appoints the Danang Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority (DHPIZA) to be the management authority of the free trade zone.

The draft will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for review in the fourth quarter.

The city’s authorities and related agencies will continue to review and propose adjustments to the Đà Nẵng City Master Plan for the 2021-30 period, approved by the Prime Minister in Decision 1287 from November 2, 2023.

They will also focus on tasks that facilitate the production of microchips, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and attract strategic investments – particularly into the construction of the Liên Chiểu Port that will be connected to the free trade zone.

Đà Nẵng authorities will also continue to implement measures to actualise the goals and objectives identified by the Central Government for the development of the city, particularly, the Politburo’s Conclusion 77 on reviving the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Conclusion 79 on the city’s development until 2030.

They will also follow the National Assembly’s Resolution 136 on organising urban government and piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the city, and Notification 417 issued by the Prime Minister after a working session with the city’s leaders last month.

The city will actively coordinate with central agencies to develop the proposal for establishing an international and regional financial center in Việt Nam.

Selecting capable investors to undertake comprehensive investments and manage the operation of the Liên Chiểu Port is also a key task for the city in the last months of the year. — VNS