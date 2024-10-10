Amazon Global Selling to boost Việt Nam's cross-border e-commerce

HÀ NỘI — Amazon Global Selling is committed to continue supporting Vietnamese brands to seize opportunities in international markets while boosting the cross-border e-commerce industry, said Gijae Seong, CEO of Amazon Global Selling Việt Nam.

In 2023, global retail e-commerce sales are forecast to hit US$5.8 trillion, with a projected 39 per cent growth in the following years, aiming to exceed $8 trillion by 2027, Seong said at the 2024 Amazon Cross-border E-commerce Summit on Wednesday.

The thriving global e-commerce landscape presents substantial opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises seeking international trade avenues, he added.

The Access Partnership's latest report showed that the B2C e-commerce export value reached VNĐ86 trillion ($3.4 billion) in 2023 in Việt Nam, with small and micro enterprises contributing 26 per cent.

Significantly, 93 per cent of these small and micro enterprises surveyed said that e-commerce is essential for their export operations. The national e-commerce development plan for 2021-2025 highlights a strategic focus on supporting cross-border e-commerce in the country.

These encouraging trends underscore that Vietnamese businesses are primed to leverage e-commerce for export growth, catalysing the nation's digital economy expansion.

“With the ongoing evolution of global e-commerce and the state's supportive policies towards this sector, including cross-border e-commerce, Vietnamese businesses are presented with fresh opportunities to amplify their international presence,” Seong said.

Over the past five years, thousands of Vietnamese businesses have ventured into and expanded their global operations with Amazon. These enterprises are not only selling products but are also focussing on brand building and bolstering their international presence.

The CEO also shared that the number of products sold on Amazon by Vietnamese sellers has surged by over 300 per cent, with participation by Vietnamese sellers in Amazon's Brand Registry programme seeing a 35-fold increase.

Among Vietnamese sellers on Amazon, the top five product categories experiencing the highest growth rates include Health & Personal Care, Home, Kitchen, Apparel and Beauty.

These remarkable statistics underscore the potential and robust capabilities of Vietnamese businesses to make significant strides in the global e-commerce landscape.

In the upcoming phase aimed at boosting e-commerce exports in Việt Nam, Amazon Global Selling Vietnam has unveiled its strategic focal points for 2025, said Seong.

“The initiative concentrates on enhancing cross-border e-commerce capabilities and furnishing essential resources to empower the global ambitions of small and medium-sized Vietnamese enterprises. Guided by the mantra ‘Accelerate. Expand. Achieve Success.’, Amazon Global Selling Vietnam reiterates its dedication to propelling growth and worldwide recognition of Made-in-Vietnam goods,” he said.

At the event, Trịnh Khắc Toàn, Northern Regional Director, Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, introduced Amelia, an artificial intelligence tool, to help Vietnamese sellers on Amazon grow their businesses.

He expected that the new support will empower local businesses to expand their cross-border e-commerce operations, boost global competitiveness and drive the growth of Vietnamese brands in the international marketplace. — VNS