Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnamese stock market remains on FTSE Russell's upgrade watchlist

October 10, 2024 - 09:32
Global index provider FTSE Russell has published its October 2024 report, and Việt Nam remains on the watchlist for a potential upgrade to Secondary Emerging Market status.

 

A customer conducting transactions at a branch of Bảo Việt Securities. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — FTSE Russell, the global index provider, has released its October 2024 report, confirming that Việt Nam remains on its watchlist for a potential upgrade to Secondary Emerging Market status.

Việt Nam has been on the watchlist since September 2018, with a potential reclassification to emerging market status. However, the market still falls short of certain criteria, particularly regarding its 'Settlement Cycle', which is currently rated as 'Restricted' due to the pre-funding requirement that mandates available cash before a trade is executed.

In addition, the process for foreign investors to open trading accounts remains complex and time-consuming. Establishing an effective mechanism to facilitate foreign investor transactions, especially in securities that have reached or are nearing the foreign ownership limit, is also deemed crucial.

On February 28, 2023, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính committed to removing the barriers preventing Việt Nam from meeting FTSE's upgrade criteria by 2025. The measures include regulatory amendments, improving access for foreign investors, reviewing foreign ownership limits, and streamlining the account-opening process.

In response, the Ministry of Finance issued Circular No. 68/2024/TT-BTC on September 18, 2024, which removes the requirement for foreign institutional investors to have pre-funded accounts for purchases, and updates several regulations on securities trading, settlement and clearing.

FTSE Russell emphasised that for Việt Nam to achieve the upgrade by 2025, it must maintain the pace of reforms and quickly finalise and publicly announce the amended regulations.

FTSE Russell's Index Governance Board decided to keep Việt Nam on the reclassification watchlist during its September 2024 review. The country’s status will be reassessed during an interim review in March 2025.

According to estimates by SSI Securities Corporation, an upgrade to emerging market status could attract capital inflows of up to US$1.7 billion from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) alone, excluding potential investments from active funds, which, according to FTSE Russell, manage total assets five times larger than ETF funds. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

F&B ingredients expo begins

Innovative ingredients, new flavours, and advanced technologies in the food and beverage ingredients industry are on display at Food Ingredients Vietnam, which opened on Wednesday in HCM City.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom