HCM City hosts Vietstock, aquaculture expos

HCM CITY — Advanced products and technologies in the livestock industry are being showcased at the Vietstock Expo & Forum that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

The international feed, livestock, aquaculture, and meat exhibition is being held concurrently with the Aquaculture Vietnam expo to connect the livestock and aquaculture industries value chains.

The two have attracted more than 400 exhibitors from over 50 countries and territories, featuring breakthrough products, services and technologies for the livestock and aquaculture industries from leading businesses in Việt Nam and worldwide.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến said over the past decade the livestock industry has maintained an annual growth rate of 5-7 per cent.

In the first nine months of this year, the total number of pigs increased by 2.5 per cent and the total number of poultry increased by 2.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The export of livestock products reached US$376 million, up 3.8 per cent and the import of livestock feed and raw materials decreased by 3.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Despite achieving these results, Việt Nam’s livestock industry is facing many challenges such as diseases, climate change, market fluctuations, antibiotic resistance, environment, food safety, and the dependence on raw materials for feed production, he said.

Vietstock not only provides an opportunity to introduce and showcase advanced products and technologies in the livestock industry but also facilitates businesses, researchers and industry experts to exchange and share experiences through conferences and technical seminars, he added.

Ben Wong, country general manager of Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser, said Vietstock and Aquaculture Vietnam have become a cornerstone for the livestock and aquaculture industries in Việt Nam, representing a critical opportunity to exchange knowledge and collaborate toward a brighter future.

A series of conferences and technical seminars such as the Biosecurity Asia Forum, the international aquaculture Vietnam conference, the emission control in livestock conference, and animal health and poultry farming seminars will delve into pressing issues facing the livestock and aquaculture industries, offering a platform for experts to share best practices, explore innovative solutions, and discuss the future of the sectors, he said.

The expos, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until Friday. — VNS