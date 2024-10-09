PVTrans exceeds annual profit target

HÀ NỘI — In the first nine months of 2024, PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation (PVTrans) estimated its revenue at VNĐ8.1 trillion (US$326 million), equivalent to 125 per cent of its nine-month target. Pre-tax profit reached VNĐ1.2 trillion, achieving 172 per cent, while contributions to the state budget totalled VNĐ380 billion, equivalent to 146 per cent of the nine-month target.

PVTrans set a revenue target of VNĐ8.8 trillion and a pre-tax profit target of VNĐ950 billion for 2024.

As of the first three quarters, PVTrans has fulfilled 92 per cent of its revenue goal and surpassed the profit target by 26.3 per cent.

Regarding fleet development, on September 9 in Singapore, PVTrans' subsidiary, International Gas Product Shipping JSC, received the Hải Phòng Gas LPG tanker.

The vessel, built in 2010 in Japan, has a capacity of 5,000 CBM and meets the industry's stringent technical standards.

As of early September, PVTrans owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, consisting of crude oil tankers, product oil tankers, oil or chemical tankers, LPG carriers and bulk carriers, with a total capacity of over 1.5 million DWT. More than 85 per cent of the fleet serves the international market.— VNS