Mai Kiều Liên named among Fortune’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia

HÀ NỘI — Mai Kiều Liên, a member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Vinamilk, has been named in the 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia 2024 list by Fortune Magazine.

According to Fortune, the list honours women who are redefining leadership by transforming businesses, reshaping industries, driving growth, fostering innovation and raising business standards.

This is the first time Fortune has released this list for the specific Asia-Pacific region.

The selection was based on five key criteria: the size and growth of the business, strategic vision, promotion of innovation and breakthroughs, influence on the business sector and the economy and social reputation and impact.

The honoured female leaders come from 11 countries, including Việt Nam, spanning various industries such as finance, food and beverage, energy and transportation.

As one of Việt Nam’s pioneering entrepreneurs, Mai Kiều Liên, who is 71 years old, has made significant contributions to the country’s economy and dairy industry. She has worked at Vinamilk since its inception and has held the position of CEO for 32 years, steering Vinamilk to become the leading dairy company in the country.

Vinamilk is now among the top 40 largest dairy companies in the world (by revenue) and ranks as the sixth most valuable dairy brand globally, with products exported to 61 countries and territories.

For her outstanding contributions, Mai Kiều Liên has been awarded the Third-Class Independence Medal and has been repeatedly recognised among the most powerful businesswomen in both Việt Nam and Asia. She is also the only Vietnamese businesswoman to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Forbes Vietnam. — VNS