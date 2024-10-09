Three Vietnamese businesswomen listed in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Asia 2024

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has three representatives named in the list of the Most Powerful Women Asia (MPW Asia) 2024.

Fortune magazine has just announced the list of MPW Asia 2024, honouring the top 100 businesswomen in many fields, including finance, energy, transportation, food and beverage and restaurants - hotels.

At number 66 on the list is Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, founder and chair of the board of directors of Vietjet, the Vietnamese first private airline.

She founded the low-cost airline Vietjet in 2011, with the goal of making air travel more accessible in both domestic and international markets. Since its inception, Vietjet has recorded rapid growth. Last year, the airline served 25.3 million passengers, surpassing the 24.1 million passengers of national carrier Việtnam Airlines.

With her remarkable achievements in the aviation sector, Thảo is often known as the first self-made female billionaire in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Đức Thạch Diễm, CEO of the Saigon Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), ranked 71st on Fortune's list.

Diễm was appointed CEO of the bank in 2017, two years after the merger between Sacombank and the Southern Commercial Joint Stock Bank under the Government's policy of handling bad debts. Since then, Sacombank has continuously surpassed its growth targets and doubled its asset size to $27 billion.

The last representative of Việt Nam on the list is Mai Kiều Liên, CEO of Vinamilk. She became the 'captain' and steered Vinamilk, the leading dairy company in Việt Nam, from 1992.

From being a State-owned enterprise, Vinamilk under the leadership of Liên, was floated in 2003 and is now the largest food and beverage company listed on the HCM City Stock Exchange (HoSE), with a capitalisation of $6 billion.

This is the first year Fortune has published the list of MPW Asia. The 100 businesswomen in this year's MPW Asia ranking come from 11 countries and territories, including China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Việt Nam and Australia.

Notably, 20 faces on the MPW Asia list were also honoured in the list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Business of 2024 - a prestigious ranking first published by Fortune in 1998. — VNS