Business and Legal Forum 2024 focuses on favourable conditions

HÀ NỘI — Partnering up to address legal issues and create a favourable investment and business environment for companies is the theme of the Business and Legal Forum 2024, which opened on Wednesday.

The event was held online, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Central Law Education and Dissemination Coordination Council Lê Thành Long.

It connected all 63 provinces and cities, with the participation of about 450 delegates from departments, ministries, and business associations.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh, vice chairman of the Central Council, highlighted the critical role institutional reform plays in unlocking the nation's potential.

He said that innovating the legal framework, fostering creativity and supporting economic growth are essential to achieving Việt Nam's socio-economic and security objectives.

“To meet these challenges, we must continuously review, identify and resolve legal issues while partnering with businesses to create a favourable environment for investment and production,” Ninh said.

During the forum, 117 opinions on legal issues faced by businesses were raised, which were addressed by ministries and departments through careful review and action.

With the goal of placing citizens and businesses at the heart of development, the government has introduced numerous initiatives to tackle legal obstacles.

Key legislation on land, housing, real estate and credit institutions has been submitted to the National Assembly, with the aim of establishing a robust legal framework to promote business development.

In the first nine months of this year, the government held nine law-making sessions, issued 122 decrees and 215 resolutions, and the Prime Minister signed 1,129 decisions and 35 directives.

Three meetings were also convened to review legal challenges.

These efforts have significantly contributed to Việt Nam's economic and social development, he said.

Việt Nam's GDP grew by 7.4 per cent in the third quarter, with overall growth reaching 6.82 per cent for the first nine months of 2024. Inflation was controlled and economic stability was maintained.

Business activity also saw a positive trend, with 183,000 new enterprises established or resuming operations, surpassing the 163,000 that exited the market.

At the upcoming 8th session of the National Assembly, the government is expected to present key legislation on tax, securities, and investment, as part of efforts to streamline business regulations.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has been clear in his directive: "Removing obstacles for businesses is key to unlocking difficulties in the economy. When businesses thrive, the country thrives," he said.

The Business and Legal Forum 2024 will focus on two key issues for the business community: legal challenges related to land-use investment projects and tax matters.

It aims to accurately identify these challenges and propose practical solutions, especially regarding legal enforcement and application.

"This forum reaffirms the government’s commitment to standing by businesses and protecting their rights under all circumstances. The government will continue to listen, share challenges, and work collaboratively to overcome difficulties,” the minister said.

This event also advances the government’s strategy of legal reform, encouraging innovation and harnessing national development potential.

It reflects the government’s dedication to building a transparent, action-oriented administration that serves the people and businesses.

The forum marked a significant occasion, coinciding with Việt Nam Entrepreneurs' Day (October 13) and Việt Nam Law Day (November 9). — VNS