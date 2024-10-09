F&B ingredients expo begins

HCM CITY — Innovative ingredients, new flavours, and advanced technologies in the food and beverage ingredients industry are on display at Food Ingredients Vietnam, which opened on Wednesday in HCM City.

Việt Nam’s leading F&B ingredients event, Fi Vietnam, has brought together 175 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories, featuring a diverse range of products from traditional Vietnamese ingredients to global offerings.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lý Kim Chi, president of Food and Foodstuff Association in HCM City, said: “As part of the global Fi exhibition series held worldwide, the event has become an important trade promotion platform, offering numerous opportunities for businesses to connect, collaborate, and find new food ingredients and additives.”

“This is a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to meet, interact, and learn from reputable partners, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of local products in terms of flavour, quality, and cost, aiming for sustainable exports and improved food safety,” Chi said.

Nguyễn Duy Lâm, president of the Việt Nam Association of Food Science and Technology, said: “The food ingredient manufacturing industry plays a vital role in food security and food safety worldwide. Ingredients not only determine the flavour and texture of food but also affect quality and create consumer acceptance trends.”

“Therefore, understanding the properties and uses of these ingredients is fundamental to ensuring the production of high-quality food and meeting market demands,” Lâm said.

“Trends and advances in green ingredients and technology in the food ingredient industry have significant implications for the sustainable development of the food industry in each country, including Việt Nam,” he said.

The association will host a seminar themed “Novel Trends and Advancements in Ingredients and Technologies for Functional Foods" in the framework of the expo, covering new ingredients, new technologies, challenges, and solutions for functional food ingredient production.

The Việt Nam Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Association will present a seminar on "Introducing leading ingredients and additives that help enhance efficiency in business and production of the food and beverage industry.”

Organised by Informa Markets, the exhibition, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until Friday. —VNS