An island escape

Authorities in Ninh Bình are planning to support further research on Vũ Lâm Palace within the Tràng An Tourism Complex in northern Việt Nam. The site was once a military base during the Trần Dynasty (1226-1400) and is also where King Trần Nhân Tông led a monastic life, founding the Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Zen sect in 1299.