An island escape

Côn Đảo is a premier tourism destination in Việt Nam, attracting nearly 400,000 visitors in the first half of 2025. Local authorities emphasise preserving the island’s unique cultural identity and natural beauty, while continuing to develop sustainable ecotourism initiatives.
Bái Tử Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province boasts great potential for both marine and on-land tourism. Local authorities plan to strengthen connections with travel agencies nationwide to boost the bay's popularity. Plans include the development of eco-tourism models and luxury cruise services.
Authorities in Ninh Bình are planning to support further research on Vũ Lâm Palace within the Tràng An Tourism Complex in northern Việt Nam. The site was once a military base during the Trần Dynasty (1226-1400) and is also where King Trần Nhân Tông led a monastic life, founding the Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Zen sect in 1299.
Nestled in Chu Va 12 Village, within the Tam Đường District of Lai Châu Province, the peak was unveiled to adventurers just a few years ago. Standing at approximately 2,751m above sea level, Chu Va has quickly become a beloved destination for trekking enthusiasts, drawn by its untamed beauty, swirling clouds and captivating challenges.
Russian tourists are returning to Việt Nam in growing numbers, thanks to the resumption of direct flights and fresh travel promotions. From Hà Nội to Phú Quốc, more travellers are discovering Việt Nam’s stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and affordable prices.
Non Nước Cao Bằng UNESCO Global Geopark has steadily risen to fame as one of Việt Nam's premier destinations. Each year, countless tourists embark on journeys to conquer its rugged roads, revel in the spectacular mountainous landscapes and delve into the unique heritages that define this remarkable region.
The year 2025 is expected to mark a significant turning point for tourism in Central Việt Nam, as localities in the region simultaneously roll out large-scale, strategic initiatives aimed at redefining cultural experiences for holidaymakers.