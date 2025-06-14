Star Voyager offers Vietnamese round-trip cruises to Singapore

HCM CITY — StarCruises on Friday celebrated the arrival of the Star Voyager cruise ship in HCM City, marking the first cruise ship to operate round-trip voyages from a Vietnamese homeport.

The ship's arrival brought around 1,000 inbound tourists who had boarded in Singapore. It also welcomed embarking passengers from Việt Nam, further stimulating the outbound cruise tourism market and contributing to the growth of the country’s cruise industry.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held aboard the Star Voyager at Phú Mỹ Port, Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises, said:

“With the all-new StarCruises brand debuting in Việt Nam, we are excited to have the Star Voyager ready to sail from HCM City.”

“Through this regional deployment, we aim to attract a diverse range of travellers and support the growth of Việt Nam’s cruise tourism and fly-cruise economy,” Goh added.

The Star Voyager, the latest addition to the StarCruises fleet, will also offer Vietnamese travellers a 4-night cruise to Singapore during the upcoming school holidays, with additional departures scheduled for June 17 and 21, he said.

For passenger convenience, check-in is conducted at the Tân Sơn Nhất Pavillon Convention Centre in HCM City, where complimentary shuttle bus services are provided to transport guests to and from Phú Mỹ Port in Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province for embarkation and disembarkation.

Recently refurbished at a cost of US$50 million, the ship offers a unique cruise experience with an extensive range of updated onboard amenities, complemented by the signature warmth of Asian hospitality.

The roundtrip journey strikes the perfect balance between excitement and relaxation, allowing passengers to explore the vibrant streets of Singapore while enjoying the luxurious comfort of the Star Voyager at sea. — VNS