Travel

Promoting Bái Tử Long Bay

May 20, 2025 - 17:17
Bái Tử Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province boasts great potential for both marine and on-land tourism. Local authorities plan to strengthen connections with travel agencies nationwide to boost the bay's popularity. Plans include the development of eco-tourism models and luxury cruise services.

A trip to remember: three days through wonderful Cao Bằng Province

When we arrived in the vast fields surrounding Angel Eye Mountain, a profound sense of awe and tranquility washed over me. Towering limestone peaks stood silently in the distance, while buffaloes, horses and cows wandered freely across the open landscape, completing a scene that felt both wild and wonderfully serene.
Bình Thuận to pursue agricultural tourism

With its vast land resources, an extensive network of rivers, canals and mountains, and a flourishing agricultural sector, the south-central province of Bình Thuận has ideal conditions for developing agricultural and community-based tourism.

