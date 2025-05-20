Promoting Bái Tử Long Bay

Bái Tử Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province boasts great potential for both marine and on-land tourism. Local authorities plan to strengthen connections with travel agencies nationwide to boost the bay's popularity. Plans include the development of eco-tourism models and luxury cruise services.
When we arrived in the vast fields surrounding Angel Eye Mountain, a profound sense of awe and tranquility washed over me. Towering limestone peaks stood silently in the distance, while buffaloes, horses and cows wandered freely across the open landscape, completing a scene that felt both wild and wonderfully serene.
Quảng Bình, a majestic land of mysterious caves and breathtaking natural scenery, once again excites adventure travel enthusiasts with the challenge of ziplining over and rappelling down a feature known as Nightmare Sinkhole.
This March, visitors to Ngọc Chiến Commune in Mường La District will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the breathtaking beauty of the sơn tra flower, also known as táo mèo (Docynia indica).
With its vast land resources, an extensive network of rivers, canals and mountains, and a flourishing agricultural sector, the south-central province of Bình Thuận has ideal conditions for developing agricultural and community-based tourism.