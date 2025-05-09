Sustainable tourism initiatives in the UNESCO Global Geopark

Non Nước Cao Bằng UNESCO Global Geopark has steadily risen to be famed as one of Việt Nam's premier destinations, with countless tourists embarking on journeys to conquer its rugged roads, revel in the spectacular mountainous landscapes and explore the unique heritages that define this remarkable region.

Situated in the northernmost part of the country, approximately 300km from Hà Nội, the park spans over 3,000sq.km, encompassing six districts: Hà Quảng, Trà Lĩnh, Quảng Uyên, Trùng Khánh, Hạ Lang, and Phục Hòa, as well as portions of Hòa An, Nguyên Bình and Thạch An districts.

This vast area is home to nine distinct ethnic groups, including the Tày, Nùng, Mông, Kinh, Dao and Sán Chay, each contributing to the vibrant cultural landscape.

What makes Non Nước Cao Bằng truly exceptional is its geological history, which spans more than 500 million years.

Here, visitors can explore a wealth of geological features, including fossils, marine sediments, volcanic rocks and minerals. The stunning limestone landscapes serve as a breathtaking testament to the Earth's evolution, highlighting its status as a significant geological heritage site. Additionally, the geopark is renowned for its rich biodiversity, hosting a variety of ecosystems and many endemic species of flora and fauna.

Among the park's numerous attractions are the picturesque Phia Oắc and Phia Đén eco-tourism areas, the enchanting Thang Hen Lake complex and the awe-inspiring Ngườm Ngao Cave. However, the crown jewel of the geopark is undoubtedly Bản Giốc Waterfalls, celebrated as one of the largest and most beautiful border waterfalls in the world.

Tourism in Cao Bằng has over recent years experienced a remarkable upturn, with a significant increase in visitor numbers.

The Management Board of Non Nước Cao Bằng Geopark has seized this opportunity, actively guiding and supporting local tourism businesses in developing new products that are sustainable, high-quality and uniquely tied to the region's heritage.

The upcoming Cao Bằng - Lạng Sơn Expressway, expected to open in 2026, will further enhance accessibility, connecting Cao Bằng to Hà Nội and other major economic regions.

This development will eliminate geographical and traffic barriers, making it easier for tourists to explore the area. The province retains its diverse natural landscapes, rich biodiversity and cultural identities, presenting a golden opportunity to craft innovative, sustainable tourism experiences. The board aims to operate the park in accordance with UNESCO's standards, ensuring the preservation of its unique heritage.

The Director of the Non Nước Cao Bằng Geopark Management Board, Vi Trần Thùy, highlighted the growing demand for high-quality tourism experiences. As preferences shift away from mass tourism towards more personalised and enriching experiences, the Management Board is proactively collaborating with local sectors, units and communities to orient, support and train partners. This approach focuses on promoting heritage values and developing sustainable tourism products that enhance visitor experiences.

The Management Board also facilitates connections among 85 member partners and potential members of the Non Nước Cao Bằng Geopark Network. They emphasise the importance of promoting the park's heritage values alongside environmental stewardship. By doing so, they empower partners to introduce visitors to the area's cultural richness and the shared responsibility of preserving its natural environment.

Guidance from the Management Board has enabled many local businesses to tap into indigenous cultures, creating distinctive tourism products. This includes designing spaces and services inspired by the Tày, Nùng, Dao, and Lô Lô ethnic cultures, resulting in unique cultural landscapes that are green, clean and visually appealing. Local entrepreneurs are diversifying their offerings, from accommodations to experiential activities, enhancing the overall quality of the tourism experience.

Mạc Thị Khon, who runs a homestay in Quang Thuận, shares how the Geopark Management Board's support has transformed her business.

By using eco-friendly materials such as stone, wood and bamboo, she has created an inviting homestay that offers immersive experiences like traditional weaving, cake-making and local music performances. Her efforts not only attract tourists but also foster a greater awareness of the need to protect the environment.

The Geopark Management Board is dedicated to preserving and promoting indigenous cultures, encouraging member partners to innovate and enhance their offerings.

Many craft villages and community tourism initiatives in Quảng Hòa, Nguyên Bình and Trùng Khánh districts focus on enriching their cultural experiences, from accommodations to culinary delights. By renewing handicraft facilities and improving product packaging, local artisans aim to create high-quality gift products that resonate with tourists.

To bolster service quality and management capacity, the Geopark Management Board organises meetings, training sessions and field surveys for member partners. These initiatives are designed to foster a collaborative environment where local businesses can share experiences and learn from successful sustainable tourism models in other provinces, such as Quảng Ninh, Lào Cai and Lai Châu.

Through these efforts, local artisans, like Hoàng Thị Bày, an incense maker from Phja Thắp hamlet, have thrived. With the Management Board's assistance, her family has elevated their handmade incense production, enhancing quality and presentation to attract tourists. They have also opened a Nùng An homestay, offering visitors the chance to experience traditional craft-making firsthand.

The collaborative spirit fostered by the Geopark Management Board has enabled member partners along the five geopark routes to create innovative tourism products and enhance service quality.

This collaborative approach not only enriches the visitor experience but also plays a crucial role in maintaining the title of UNESCO Global Geopark, paving the way for sustainable tourism development in this stunning region. VNS