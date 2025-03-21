Rappelling down Nightmare Sinkhole: an unforgettable adventure

Quảng Bình, a majestic land of mysterious caves and breathtaking natural scenery, once again excites adventure travel enthusiasts with the challenge of ziplining over and rappelling down a feature known as Nightmare Sinkhole. Not only an exhilarating adventure, it is also an opportunity to explore one of nature’s rare wonders.

Located in the primeval forest of Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park, Nightmare Sinkhole is one of the largest and deepest sinkholes in Việt Nam. With a depth of nearly 250 metres and a diameter of hundreds of metres, this place is likened to a mysterious 'gateway to the underworld' amid the vast jungle. The scenery inside the sinkhole is an entirely different world, featuring a unique ecosystem, crystal-clear underground streams and pristine vegetation.

To conquer Nightmare Sinkhole, visitors must undergo the challenge of abseiling from the cliff’s edge to the sinkhole’s bottom. This professional mountaineering technique requires expert guidance to ensure absolute safety. The moment you step off the rock face, hanging in midair and gradually descending into the abyss below, will bring an adrenaline rush like no other.

During the descent, visitors can take in the breathtaking aerial view of the sinkhole, where light filters through the crevices, creating a mystical scene reminiscent of adventure movies.

Once you reach the bottom, the real exploration begins. You will have the opportunity to trek through underground streams, marvel at massive stalactites formed over millions of years and enjoy the untouched beauty of nature. If lucky, you may even encounter unique cave-dwelling creatures such as blind fish, bioluminescent insects or exotic fungi.

The ziplining tour over the Nightmare Sinkhole is part of the Hung Thoòng Cave exploration package, with a cost of approximately VNĐ12 million per person. Participants must meet health requirements to ensure safety throughout the trip.

This is not a journey for the faint-hearted. The challenge requires courage, good physical fitness and a true spirit of adventure. However, the reward is immensely worthwhile – a once-in-a-lifetime experience that no other place can offer.

Visiting the Nightmare Sinkhole is an electrifying experience for those who love adventure travel and want to conquer nature in the most extraordinary way. If you are looking for a challenge to test your bravery and immerse yourself in a captivating wilderness, this is an opportunity not to be missed!

Are you ready to dive into this spectacular adventure? — VNS