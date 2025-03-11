Sustainable community tourism project approved for Bích Đầm

NHA TRANG The Nha Trang City People's Committee [municipal administration] has approved a green and sustainable community tourism project in Bích Đầm, Vĩnh Nguyên Ward, Nha Trang City.

Bích Đầm, a part of Tre Island, has favourable conditions for developing community tourism with many attractions such as a fishing village, Hòn Lớn lighthouse (one of the oldest lighthouses in Việt Nam), Bích Đầm communal house, Bích Sơn Pagoda and An Thanh Temple.

The targets of the project including Bích Đầm will be recognised by the provincial People's Committee as a community tourism destination by 2025; Bích Đầm will have eight to 10 community tourism businesses by 2030, welcoming 45,000 tourist arrivals per year.

Regarding the development of tourism products and services in Bích Đầm, based on its advantages of natural conditions and resources, the authority will promote tourism products combining eco-tourism (sea, island) with community tourism.

The community tourism project seeks to create new tourism products, create sustainable livelihoods for local people, preserve and develop marine biodiversity, maintain security, improve the landscape and environment, and protect the marine sovereignty of Nha Trang City.

Along with the approval of the project, the City also decided to establish the Bích Đầm Community Tourism Management Board.

Bích Đầm Island derives its name from the consistently clear waters surrounding it, resembling the purity of jade throughout the year.

There is only one daily passenger ship service to the Bích Đầm Island from Phú Quý Wharf on the mainland of Nha Trang City,

In the event that tourists miss the scheduled ship trip, they have the option to hire speedboats for transport to the island. VNS