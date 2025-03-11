Politics & Law
Home Travel

Sustainable community tourism project approved for Bích Đầm

March 11, 2025 - 17:25
The Nha Trang City People's Committee has just approved a green and sustainable community tourism project in Bích Đầm, Vĩnh Nguyên Ward, Nha Trang City.
Peaceful scenery of Bích Đầm. Photo baokhanhhoa.vn

NHA TRANG The Nha Trang City People's Committee [municipal administration] has approved a green and sustainable community tourism project in Bích Đầm, Vĩnh Nguyên Ward, Nha Trang City.

Bích Đầm, a part of Tre Island, has favourable conditions for developing community tourism with many attractions such as a fishing village, Hòn Lớn lighthouse (one of the oldest lighthouses in Việt Nam), Bích Đầm communal house, Bích Sơn Pagoda and An Thanh Temple.

The targets of the project including Bích Đầm will be recognised by the provincial People's Committee as a community tourism destination by 2025; Bích Đầm will have eight to 10 community tourism businesses by 2030, welcoming 45,000 tourist arrivals per year.

Regarding the development of tourism products and services in Bích Đầm, based on its advantages of natural conditions and resources, the authority will promote tourism products combining eco-tourism (sea, island) with community tourism.

The community tourism project seeks to create new tourism products, create sustainable livelihoods for local people, preserve and develop marine biodiversity, maintain security, improve the landscape and environment, and protect the marine sovereignty of Nha Trang City.

Along with the approval of the project, the City also decided to establish the Bích Đầm Community Tourism Management Board.

Bích Đầm Island derives its name from the consistently clear waters surrounding it, resembling the purity of jade throughout the year.

There is only one daily passenger ship service to the Bích Đầm Island from Phú Quý Wharf on the mainland of Nha Trang City,

In the event that tourists miss the scheduled ship trip, they have the option to hire speedboats for transport to the island. VNS

Related Stories

Travel

Developing community tourism in Sóc Trăng

Cù Lao Dung District in the southern province of Sóc Trăng is a popular destination for visitors. Around 20 local households have been offering homestay services and tours to local mangrove forests and alluvial islets. Let’s have a tour around!

see also

More on this story

Travel

Unleashing tourism potential of Bắc Giang

Bắc Giang is a treasure trove of stunning landscapes and historical relics, reflecting the deep cultural heritage of Kinh Bắc. The city itself lies a mere 50km from Hà Nội, accessible via the modern expressway and a network of national highways that making it easily accessible.
Travel

Plum blossom season, a romantic escape to Mộc Châu

As spring approaches, Mộc Châu dons a pristine white coat, with plum trees blooming in unison. From the lush Nà Ka Valley to the serene Bản Áng pine forest and the picturesque heart-shaped tea hills, the area creates a picturesque tableau that embodies the spirit of the northwest.
Travel

Tapping potential of cruise tourism

Despite challenges from Typhoon Yagi, Quảng Ninh’s tourism sector welcomed 19 million visitors, including 3.8 million international tourists in 2024. The province is working to maximise the potential of cruise tourism, leveraging its advantages to attract more international visitors.
Travel

Discovering Hà Giang, a springtime paradise

As spring unfolds, Hà Giang transforms into a tapestry of colours, with radiant peach, pear and plum blossoms painting the landscape. The ethnic villages, rich in cultural identity, come alive with exciting festivals early in the year.
Travel

Highland tea

From March to October, visitors to Tủa Chùa District, Điện Biên Province, will have the opportunity to experience picking ancient Shan Tuyết tea leaves in addition to exploring the wild landscape and unique culture of the local people. Shan Tuyết tea, also known as ‘immortal tea’ because many trees are hundreds of years old, has become a symbol of this land. This has also made Tủa Chùa an attractive destination to tourists.
Travel

Stone roof houses in Mường Lay, Điện Biên

Houses on stilts with stone roofs in Mường Lay Town, in the northern province of Điện Biên, have been considered a valuable heritage of the White Thai ethnic minority group. Locals have exploited natural stones from rock formations in mountains or river beds. The stone keeps the houses cool and dry from the rain. Let’s see the unique houses on stilts!

