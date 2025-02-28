Discovering southern peaks : A journey after the Lunar New Year

by Thanh Nga

After the Lunar New Year, the southern provinces boast delightful, dry weather - mild and invigorating - the ideal time to kick off the new year with renewed energy, challenging yourself physically and mentally with breathtaking adventures in nature.

Tà Năng - Phan Dũng

Approximately 300km northeast of HCM City, the Tà Năng - Phan Dũng trek spans three stunning provinces: Lâm Đồng, Ninh Thuận, and Bình Thuận. Renowned as one of Việt Nam's most beautiful trekking routes, it offers a moderate challenge suitable for adventurers of all ages.

Starting from the picturesque Tà Năng Commune in Đức Trọng District - just 60km south of Đà Lạt - the trek culminates in the mountainous Phan Dũng Commune of Tuy Phong District. Covering a total distance of 55km, this journey leads you through verdant forests, over rugged passes and across sparkling streams, descending from an altitude of 1,100m to 500m above sea level. This transitional landscape from the highlands to the central coast is a visual feast.

As you stroll beneath the first golden rays of sunlight, the mist gently drifts over the hills, creating a dreamlike scene that feels like paradise on earth. In this tranquil haven, time seems to slow. Here, the only sounds are the rustle of grass and the cheerful chirping of birds. Visitors awaken to a landscape where rolling green hills stretch infinitely, inviting exploration.

The majestic mountains and hills present a breathtaking backdrop, distinctly different from other Central Highlands regions. As you ascend the trails, solitary pine trees pierce the mist, adding an air of mystery and adventure. Don’t miss the chance to catch the sunset or sunrise from three high hills, or wander along the red basalt paths that weave like silk through the hillsides. A highlight of the route is the triangular landmark marking the intersection of the three provinces. When fatigue sets in, the stunning Yavly Waterfall, with its cascading white waters amidst lush greenery, rejuvenates weary travellers.

This route is a must for trekking enthusiasts seeking peace and a deep connection with nature.

Hill 1600

Hill 1600, named for its altitude of 1,600m, lies in D'ran Town, Đơn Dương District, Lâm Đồng Province, just 35km from Đà Lạt. This accessible trail, often used by locals heading to their fields, offers a gentle ascent through lush landscapes.

D’ran is a serene town enveloped by deep green pine forests, where tranquility reigns and nature's pristine beauty soothes the soul. Picture small wooden houses peeking through morning mist, blooming rose gardens and fields awash in golden wild sunflowers - each scene a brushstroke on a vibrant canvas inviting exploration.

Starting from Sử D’ran farm, renowned for its specialty coffee, visitors can enjoy a cup of pure, aromatic brew before embarking on the 4km trek to Hill 1600. This journey through expansive pine forests and fruitful orchards leads to a breathtaking summit. As you stand atop Hill 1600, watching the sun rise from a sea of clouds, all worries fade away, leaving only the profound peace of nature enveloping you.

Bidoup - Núi Bà

Nestled in the heart of Lâm Viên Plateau, Bidoup - Núi Bà National Park features two towering peaks: Núi Bà at 2,167m and Bidoup at 2,287m. Located in Lạc Dương District and part of Đam Rông District, the park is about 50km from Đà Lạt City and stands as one of Việt Nam's largest national parks. In 2015, it became part of the UNESCO-recognised Langbiang biosphere reserve.

Home to hundreds of animal species and thousands of plant species, Bidoup - Núi Bà offers an ideal setting for ecotourism and nature exploration. The diverse trekking routes meander through vast pine forests and dense primeval woodlands. As you navigate grassy hills and babbling streams, you may encounter rare plant species like flat-leafed pine and wild orchids, as well as ancient trees that have stood for centuries. The dry season, from December to April, showcases a vibrant bloom of wildflowers and the lively fauna, including weasels, pheasants and silver-cheeked gibbons.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the culture of the K'Ho people, savouring local delicacies such as bamboo rice and cane wine, while participating in traditional gong dances.

The southern provinces beckon with their enchanting landscapes and invigorating weather, offering the perfect backdrop for exploration and adventure. Whether you choose to navigate the breathtaking Tà Năng - Phan Dũng trek, immerse yourself in the biodiversity of Bidoup - Núi Bà National Park, or ascend the serene heights of Hill 1600, each journey promises a unique connection to nature.

These experiences not only challenge the body and mind, but also provide a sanctuary from the hustle of daily life. Embrace the beauty of these trails, awaken your spirit and let the tranquil whispers of the mountains guide you into a new year filled with vitality and wonder. -- VNS