Grand Pioneers Cruise named Best Luxury New Cruise Line with global award

HÀ NỘI — Grand Pioneers Cruise, the Việt Nam’s premium and sustainable cruise brand, has been recognised as the 'Best Luxury New Cruise Line in Vietnam at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights Grand Pioneers’ pioneering efforts in shaping the trend of environmental-aware luxury cruising, delivering unique and exceptional experiences in Hạ Long Bay.

Based in New York, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global, highly respected prize celebrating the finest brands in travel and luxury lifestyle. Now in its 16th year, the 2024 edition evaluated over 5,000 products and services in 400 categories from over 100 regions worldwide. The awards recognised outstanding services and uphold the highest standards in the luxury hospitality industry.

Grand Pioneers won the 'Best Luxury New Cruise Line in Vietnam' award after a thorough selection process, judged by criteria including reputation, reliability, brand recognition, high-end service, personalisation and uniqueness.

“We are thrilled to see Grand Pioneers Halong Bay Cruise receive the Best Luxury New Cruise Line in Vietnam award,” said Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce. “Their ability to seamlessly incorporate the majestic landscapes of Hạ Long Bay into the luxury cruise experience is truly extraordinary. This achievement is well-deserved and a testament to their visionary approach to travel and hospitality.”

Grand Pioneers Cruise is dedicated to sustainable tourism and offers innovative design and top-notch amenities in Hạ Long Bay. From the start, the company aimed to be one of Việt Nam’s most sustainable cruise lines. By implementing eco-friendly technologies, they minimise environmental impact and protect Hạ Long Bay's marine ecosystem.

In November 2024, Grand Pioneers Cruise received the prestigious title of 'World’s Best Green Cruise Line' at the World Cruise Awards, further solidifying its position as a global leader in sustainable luxury cruising. This recognition underscores the brand’s relentless dedication to blending environmental responsibility with an unmatched travel experience.

Like-no-other journey

The highlight of Grand Pioneers Cruise is its exclusive 'The Legacy Journey' – a three-day, two-night expedition through the beautiful landscapes of Hạ Long Bay and Bái Tử Long Bay. Starting at Tuần Châu International Marina, the itinerary includes iconic landmarks like Sửng Sốt Cave, Vung Viêng Fishing Village and Titop Island.

Beyond the well-known sites, the journey explores remoter areas of Hạ Long Bay. Destinations such as Xương Rồng Island, Đá Xếp Park, Cát Oăn Beach and Đúc Tiền Cave offer unique experiences.

Throughout the trip, the crew shares messages about environmental conservation. Guests can participate in activities like beach clean-ups and learn about local conservation efforts. The Legacy Journey is not just about exploring the bay's beauty, but also about fostering a connection to its cultural heritage and contributing to a sustainable future.

Grand Pioneers Cruise offers a modern fleet with over 50 sea-view cabins, ranging from elegantly designed rooms to spacious premium suites. A stand-out feature is the saltwater-heated infinity pool, perfect for relaxation year-round. The cruise provides a variety of amenities, including a premium spa, a fully equipped gym and an entertainment lounge.

Guests can enjoy a menu that blends traditional Vietnamese flavours with European culinary artistry. On board bars offer signature cocktails and fine wines, ideal for sipping while taking in Ha Long Bay's sunset views.

Deputy General Director of Grand Pioneers Cruise, Lương Thế Tuyền, expressed the company’s pride at winning the prestigious accolade: “Receiving the award for ‘The Best Luxury New Cruise Line in Vietnam’ at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2024 is an incredible honour.

“This achievement highlights our unwavering dedication to creating a premium and sustainable cruise experience that pioneers a sustainable Legacy Journey in Ha Long Bay. Coupled with the honor of being named ‘World’s Best Green Cruise Line’, we are more motivated than ever to champion sustainability and deliver exceptional guest experiences.” VNS