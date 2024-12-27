Discovering the mystique of Dark Cave in Quảng Bình

By Lâm Giang

When discussing the enchanting tourism of Quảng Bình, one cannot overlook its stunning waterfalls and majestic caves. Among these natural wonders, Dark Cave stands out as a natural masterpiece nestled within the breathtaking Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park.

Located just 65km west of Đồng Hới City, Dark Cave is located in the tranquil Phúc Trạch Commune of Bố Trạch District, Quảng Bình Province. This unique destination is not only a thrilling water amusement park but also a haven of awe-inspiring landscapes and captivating cave formations.

The story of Dark Cave began in 1990 when an adventurous group of explorers stumbled upon this hidden marvel. Two years later, the British Cave Exploration Association conducted further investigations, solidifying the cave's reputation. Its name, Dark Cave, evokes the mystery of its shadowy interiors, which remain enveloped in darkness from entrance to exit.

At the mouth of Dark Cave flows the Chày River, a scenic tributary of the Son River, boasting a refreshing depth of eight metres and a striking emerald hue. Here, visitors can engage in kayaking and paddle boarding, enjoying both exhilarating exercise and the stunning natural scenery.

Stretching 7.5km, Dark Cave is a fascinating blend of both dry and water caves. Scientists believe it was sculpted over millions of years as water coursed through the Kẻ Bàng limestone mountains, gradually hollowing and eroding the rock to create this underground wonder.

The allure of Dark Cave lies in its pristine beauty, where stalactites of diverse and vivid shapes dangle from the ceiling. Depending on their age, these formations exhibit a range of colours; some are warm lemon yellow, while others gleam white and are adorned with lush green moss and ferns. The interplay of light and water creates a mesmerising atmosphere, transforming the cave into a whimsical realm.

Within the cave, golden stalactites form stunning cascades that resemble nature's own masterpiece, drawing explorers and tourists alike. The cave is also a sanctuary for various wildlife, including birds, bats and langurs, with a cool temperature that consistently hovers between 15-20 degrees Celsius.

In addition to the breathtaking tour, visitors can indulge in the unique experience of bathing in the mineral-rich mud pool deep inside Dark Cave, an attraction unlike any other. The cave's narrow passages and branching pathways lead to this extraordinary bathing opportunity, where sedimentation has created a rejuvenating oasis.

The mineral-laden mud, enhanced by the mountain’s journey, provides an unforgettable experience at a soothing temperature of 16-18 degrees Celsius. Bathing in this natural clay balm not only offers relaxation but also boasts numerous health benefits, including relief from bone and joint ailments as well as skin rejuvenation, thanks to its high salt and mineral content.

For the thrill-seekers, the longest zipline over a river in Việt Nam awaits. Equipped with safety gear, adventurers can soar above the Chày River, taking in the breathtaking views from a bird’s-eye perspective.

After a day filled with exploration and excitement, visitors can savour rustic delicacies along the riverbanks, such as grilled chicken, Giang leaf soup, five-colour sticky rice and fresh stream fish. Each dish is crafted with the authentic flavours of the region, offering a delightful culinary experience that complements the day’s adventures.

Dark Cave is not just a destination, it's a journey into a world of natural wonder, adventure and unforgettable experiences waiting to be discovered. VNS