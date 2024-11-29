2024 Long An Province Cultural - Sport – Tourism Week opens

LONG AN — The 2024 Long An Province Cultural - Sport – Tourism Week opened yesterday, introducing the province’s beauty to locals and visitors alike.

The event aims to promote Long An’s tourism potential, and its image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination. It also helps attract investment into the province’s commerce and tourism sectors, all while making use of its natural resources and cultural values.

Held until December 4, the event features many activities, including a Long An – Korean commercial, culinary and tourism fair, a space to promote Korean culture, a music concert, a talent show for students, and more.

There is also a conference to promote tourism and OCOP goods between HCM City and 13 cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta.

During the opening ceremony on the evening of November 28, Nguyễn Văn Được, provincial party secretary, said that this is the second time the province has organised its Cultural - Sport – Tourism Week.

Long An is well-known for its beautiful rivers, especially the scenic Vàm Cỏ Đông and Vàm Cỏ Tây rivers, which serve as evidence of the province’s historical victories against invaders, as well as inspirations for war-time songs and poems.

The opening ceremony featured grand musical performances showcasing Long An’s beautiful relics and landscapes, as well as a drone light show on the province’s culture and history. — VNS