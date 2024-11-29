Politics & Law
Home Travel

2024 Long An Province Cultural - Sport – Tourism Week opens

November 29, 2024 - 22:51
The 2024 Long An Province Cultural - Sport – Tourism Week opened yesterday, introducing the province’s beauty to locals and visitors alike.
The opening ceremony of the 2024 Long An Province Cultural - Sport – Tourism Week. — VNA Photo

LONG AN — The 2024 Long An Province Cultural - Sport – Tourism Week opened yesterday, introducing the province’s beauty to locals and visitors alike.

The event aims to promote Long An’s tourism potential, and its image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination. It also helps attract investment into the province’s commerce and tourism sectors, all while making use of its natural resources and cultural values.

Held until December 4, the event features many activities, including a Long An – Korean commercial, culinary and tourism fair, a space to promote Korean culture, a music concert, a talent show for students, and more.

There is also a conference to promote tourism and OCOP goods between HCM City and 13 cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta.

During the opening ceremony on the evening of November 28, Nguyễn Văn Được, provincial party secretary, said that this is the second time the province has organised its Cultural - Sport – Tourism Week.

Long An is well-known for its beautiful rivers, especially the scenic Vàm Cỏ Đông and Vàm Cỏ Tây rivers, which serve as evidence of the province’s historical victories against invaders, as well as inspirations for war-time songs and poems.

The opening ceremony featured grand musical performances showcasing Long An’s beautiful relics and landscapes, as well as a drone light show on the province’s culture and history. — VNS

Travel

One visa, six destinations

Foreign tourists will be facilitated to travel around ASEAN with a new visa policy that permits one single visa for six countries in the region. Tourism and trade companies find it a favourable condition to develop.
Travel

Rêu Waterfall, a hidden gem in Sìn Hồ

Nestled about 1km from Highway 12 in Pa Phang 2 Village, Phìn Hồ Commune, Sìn Hồ District, Rêu Waterfall cascades gracefully amid a lush backdrop of greenery, colourful flowers and vibrant foliage.
Travel

Developing community tourism in Sóc Trăng

Cù Lao Dung District in the southern province of Sóc Trăng is a popular destination for visitors. Around 20 local households have been offering homestay services and tours to local mangrove forests and alluvial islets. Let’s have a tour around!
Travel

Discovering tranquility in Sưng Village

If you are looking to escape the bustling city life, look no further than Sưng Village. Nestled in the heart of nature, this idyllic destination allows visitors to slow down, breathe in fresh air and immerse themselves in serene surroundings.

