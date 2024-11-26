Vietnamese company wins World’s Best Green Cruise Line award

HÀ NỘI — A cruise line operated by a Vietnamese company has won the World’s Best Green Cruise Line 2024.

Việt Nam’s Grand Pioneers Cruise, which operates on Hạ Long Bay has beaten 19 other nominees from across the globe to win the Best Green Cruise Line 2024 at the annual World Cruise Awards taking place in Madeira, on Sunday.

Voted by the world’s leading cruise experts and the public, the award has been given to an ocean-going cruise line that is committed to a sustainable future through positive environmental, social and economic actions evident in their daily business practices.

World Cruise Awards is the most prestigious awards programme in the cruise tourism industry, serving to celebrate and reward excellence in cruise tourism.

The trophy given to Grand Pioneers Cruise this year reflects the strong position of Grand Pioneers in the cruise industry, while also affirming its pioneering role in protecting the unique ecosystem of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Hạ Long Bay.

The award is voted on by cruise experts and the public, with the candidate receiving the most votes in a category being honoured as the winner. The Vietnamese company beat operators from Germany, Italy, Norway, France, Ecuador, Sweden, the UK and the US, to win the award.

The central philosophy of Grand Pioneers Cruise is 'We only exist by protecting nature' underscores the balance between luxury tourism and environmental stewardship. This principle guides all the cruise's activities, from adopting cutting-edge green technologies to implementing long-term conservation measures to preserve the natural beauty of Hạ Long Bay.

Grand Pioneers Cruise, operated by the Việt Thuận Group, is committed to being a leader in Việt Nam's green cruise industry and has built its ships to the highest global shipbuilding standards. The vessels feature advanced Japanese air conditioning systems that use seawater for cooling, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting energy efficiency by up to 40 per cent.

With non-toxic paint technology from the Netherlands, the ships are shielded from seawater corrosion, reducing the frequency of old paint disposal and protecting the marine ecosystem. The main engines and generators from Japan meet strict emission standards, ensuring safe and eco-friendly operations. Additionally, the advanced wastewater treatment system from South Korea ensures all wastewater is treated to standards before being released into the environment.

"Our vision is clear – to offer a world-class cruising experience that positively impacts the environment," said deputy general director of Grand Pioneers Cruise Lương Thế Tuyên. "This award not only validates our efforts but also underscores our commitment to promoting sustainable practices within the industry. We are dedicated to leading this journey, showcasing Việt Nam's natural beauty to tourists in the most sustainable way possible." VNS