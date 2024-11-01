Rêu Waterfall, a hidden gem in Sìn Hồ

By Lâm Giang

Sìn Hồ, a renowned tourist destination in Lai Châu Province, is celebrated for its stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Among its many attractions, Rêu Waterfall stands out - a breathtaking sight that draws visitors from far and wide.

Nestled about 1km from Highway 12 in Pa Phang 2 Village, Phìn Hồ Commune, Sìn Hồ District, Rêu Waterfall cascades gracefully amid a lush backdrop of greenery, colourful flowers and vibrant foliage.

The waterfall fall from a height of approximately 30m, resembling a silver ribbon dancing down the mountainside. This picturesque scene is both poetic and majestic, captivating the hearts of all who venture here.

The journey to the waterfall is an adventure in itself. As visitors trek along winding trails and pass through local fields, they can immerse themselves in the serene beauty of the surrounding landscape. Approaching the waterfall, the sound of rushing water fills the air, and all fatigue melts away upon witnessing the stunning view that nature has crafted.

The ideal time to visit Rêu Waterfall is between September and December, coinciding with Lai Châu's dry season.

During this period, green moss carpets the rocks, creating a vibrant canvas of life. Visitors are often enchanted by the lush surroundings, with delicate water mist enveloping the grass and flowers, enhancing the tranquil atmosphere. The cool waters of the waterfall are adorned with layers of green moss, while the sounds of the mountains, forests and singing birds create a harmonious backdrop.

"I discovered Rêu Waterfall through social media recently and was immediately captivated," said Trần Thu Hà, a tourist from Lào Cai. "Seeing the reviews and beautiful photos sparked my excitement and I invited a group of friends to explore this hidden gem. The waterfall exceeded all my expectations, it's one of the most enchanting I've ever visited."

Hà recounted how her group captured countless photos at the site, eager to share their experience on social networks. "We want to showcase the beauty of Lai Châu to friends across the country. I’m also planning to return with my family during Lai Châu Tourism - Culture Week from November 8-10," she said.

Beyond Rêu Waterfall, the Sìn Hồ Plateau is home to other notable attractions, including Nậm Lúc Waterfall, Đá Ô Mountain, Ông Tiên Cave and ancient tea hills. The area is rich in traditional cultural features, offering visitors a taste of local cuisine such as bamboo rice, dried buffalo meat and corn wine. Handcrafted products like brocade, sticky rice, wild honey and Lai Châu ginseng are also available for purchase, allowing travellers to take a piece of this vibrant culture home with them.

Situated at an altitude of approximately 1,500m, Sìn Hồ is often referred to as the 'roof' of Lai Châu Province. The region experiences a mild climate with an average annual temperature of around 18 degrees Celsius, resembling that of the more urbanised Sa Pa Town. However, Sìn Hồ retains an air of rustic charm, steeped in history and rich in traditional heritage. Visitors can experience the captivating dances of the Thái and Mường ethnic people, the Bauhinia flower festival of the Thái and the new rice ceremony of the La Hủ community.

For adventure seekers, Sìn Hồ offers the exhilarating experience of 'cloud hunting'. The best months for this activity are March and April when travellers can witness the breathtaking floating sea of clouds that envelops the highland mountains and forests.

With its abundant natural beauty and cultural richness, Sìn Hồ is poised for growth as a key player in the national tourism landscape, with plans set to develop its potential through 2045. This vision aims to enhance the area's appeal while preserving its unique heritage and environment, ensuring that Sìn Hồ remains a must-visit destination for visitors seeking both adventure and tranquility.

Sìn Hồ, with its enchanting Rêu Waterfall and vibrant cultural scene, offers a unique blend of natural beauty and rich traditions. Whether you’re trekking to the waterfall, savouring local delicacies or simply enjoying the serene landscape, Sìn Hồ is a destination that promises unforgettable experiences for all who visit. VNS