Home Travel

Developing community tourism in Sóc Trăng

October 29, 2024 - 16:50
Cù Lao Dung District in the southern province of Sóc Trăng is a popular destination for visitors. Around 20 local households have been offering homestay services and tours to local mangrove forests and alluvial islets. Let’s have a tour around!

