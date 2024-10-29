Developing community tourism in Sóc Trăng

Cù Lao Dung District in the southern province of Sóc Trăng is a popular destination for visitors. Around 20 local households have been offering homestay services and tours to local mangrove forests and alluvial islets. Let’s have a tour around!
Hospitality businesses should accelerate digital transformation and application of new technologies in shaping the future of the tourism and meeting the global trends of customers’ needs during the booming of AI and digital era.
With its indigenous culture formed by friendly and generous people, natural landscape and areas of lush gardens, the Mekong Delta region boasts great potential and a good foundation to develop community-based tourism.
The recent Typhoon Yagi has seriously damaged tourism facilities in the northern province of Quảng Ninh. Now many must rebuild from scratch, in order to return the region to the popular tourism destination it once was.
A tour group featuring a staggering 4,500 people are coming to Việt Nam. The trip has been organised by an Indian pharmaceutical company to reward their staff. It’s the largest-ever tour group to visit. That means hotels are busy getting ready for the mass amount of visitors who will begin their trip to Việt Nam between August 27 and September 7.