Cà Mau carries out more measures to boost tourism

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau Province has implemented various solutions to attract tourists, focusing on enhancing its tourism infrastructure and improving the quality of its tourism services.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the locality's tourism revenue in the first nine months of 2024 reached over VNĐ2.3 trillion (US$92.5 million), achieving 66.5 per cent of the annual plan, an increase of 6.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The province received over 1,6 milliion visitors, a decrease of 1.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching over 69 per cent of the 2024 plan.

Tiêu Minh Tiên, Deputy Director of the Cà Mau Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said that the tourism situation in the province over the past nine months has not seen significant fluctuations.

Although tourist sites attracted a large number of visitors during the Tết (Lunar New Year) and festivals, most of these visitors were locals from within the province.

The number of tourists from outside the province visiting Cà Mau remained low.

Difficult economic conditions and reduced incomes from production and business activities in 2023, extending into 2024, were among the reasons for the decrease in tourist numbers to Cà Mau.

In the upcoming period, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will continue to develop the master plan for the development of the Cà Mau Cape National Tourism Area, and implement the 2022-2025 Tourism Development Project of Cà Mau Province.

At the same time, the province will support community tourism households in promoting tourism services according to set programmes and plans, and enhance cooperation programmes, promoting tourism with provinces in regional linkages.

Cà Mau’s tourism sector will accelerate the implementation of digital transformation in tourism development and support tourism businesses in the province to share tourism products on digital platforms.

Additionally, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will organise Famtrip and Presstrip groups to survey tourist destinations in the locality, and participate in tourism events organised by other provinces and cities.

The department will also strengthen the guidance, inspection and certification of eco-tourism and community-based tourism sites.

They will also install tourism promotion boards on key tourism routes within the province. VNS