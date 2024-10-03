Former pageant winner announced Taiwan (China) tourism ambassador

HCM CITY — The Taiwan (China) Tourism administration has announced Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyễn Thúc Thuỳ Tiên as its new tourism ambassador.

The announcement is part of a series of events to promote and advertise Taiwan (China) tourism in 2024.

Through the event, the Taiwan (China) Tourism administration hopes to promote attractive destinations, unique travel experiences, and diverse cuisine to Vietnamese tourists.

According to Hank Han, representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Việt Nam, Việt Nam is one of the most important tourist sources for Taiwan (China) in the Southeast Asian tourism market.

Since its establishment in 2019, the Taiwan (China) Tourism administration has promoted the development of tourism exchange events between the two countries.

Recently, visa procedures for groups of tourists have been greatly simplified, contributing to promoting Taiwan (China) tourism in Việt Nam, he shared.

At the event, Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyễn Thúc Thuỳ Tiên also shared that she was honoured to be chosen as Taiwan China) tourism ambassador this year. Through previous business trips, she was surprised by the landscapes and cuisine of the island.

She hopes to be a bridge to bring the tourism activity of the sides together.

The number of Vietnamese tourists traveling to Taiwan (China) in 2023 reached 382,529. - VNS