Quảng Nam to host UN international conference on rural tourism

QUẢNG NAM — The central coastal province of Quảng Nam is scheduled to host the UN Tourism’s first Conference on Tourism for Rural Development on December 10, expected to bring together around 300 delegates, including government officials, international organisations, tourism stakeholders, and private sector representatives.

Speaking at a press conference on the event held on November 22, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Hồ An Phong said it can help enhance Việt Nam’s global image and promote rural tourism.

He praised Quảng Nam for its rich natural and cultural heritage, extensive experience with international events, and potential for attracting sustainable tourism investment.

Topics to be discussed on the day include national and local policies to foster rural tourism development, empowering and engaging local communities in tourism initiatives, and developing products, promoting innovation, and facilitating market access for rural destinations.

Delegates will also address policy directions for sustainable development of the sector, aiming to ensure equitable distribution of benefits, create jobs, protect natural and cultural resources, promote social inclusion, and empower local and vulnerable communities.

In addition to the main conference, events scheduled from December 9 to 11 include the second annual meeting of UN Tourism’s Best-Tourism-Village network, a cultural and tourism exhibition, and tours discovering the province’s notable rural and cultural destinations.

The specialised UN agency aims to leverage tourism as a driver of economic growth, comprehensive development, and environmental sustainability. It has 160 official members and over 500 affiliates, with Việt Nam joining in 1981. — VNS