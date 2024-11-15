Pá Khôm Bay, a miniature Hạ Long Bay in northwest

By Lâm Giang

In recent years, Pá Khôm Bay in Pha Mu Commune has emerged as a new tourist destination in Than Uyên District and Lai Châu Province. Known for its wild and majestic beauty, Pá Khôm Bay is often likened to a miniature Hạ Long Bay, amid the vast mountains and forests of the northwest.

The bay was formed by the Bản Chát hydroelectric reservoir, featuring overlapping limestone mountains and rich vegetation. Its clear blue waters create a picturesque landscape that resembles a beautiful painting when viewed from above.

Visitors can reach the bay by motorbike or car, traveling from the centre of Than Uyên District towards Pha Mu Commune. Starting points can be Lai Châu City or neighbouring provinces such as Sơn La, Điện Biên or Hòa Bình.

During the dry season, the surface of the bay resembles a giant mirror, reflecting the sky and clouds. From above, it appears as a basin hidden among primeval forests, offering a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

One of the first experiences in Pá Khôm is to rent a motorboat from Thẩm Phé fishing village in Mường Kim Village. As visitors glide along the lake, they can admire the majestic mountains and vast forests that line the shore. For those who enjoy sports and water activities, there are unique experiences available, including kayaking, swimming, zip-lining over the water, fishing and bathing in hot mineral water right in the heart of the bay.

After exploring the natural wonders, visitors can savour traditional dishes from the Thái and Mông people, such as pa pỉnh tộp (grilled fish), grilled goat, forest vegetable salad and Pha Mu honey, all of which offer a taste of local flavours.

To accommodate tourists, the local community has developed homestays and floating restaurants, providing a unique experience. The area also features floating houses made from natural materials, creating a tranquil and picturesque setting for visitors.

Each season in Pá Khôm Bay offers its own unique beauty and experiences. Autumn brings a mild climate with temperatures around 18-25°C, transforming the terraced fields around the bay into vibrant shades of yellow, signaling the ripe rice season. The golden fields winding along the hillsides create a poetic scene, especially in the morning mist. Visitors can enjoy the scenery, take photos and participate in local harvest festivals, with opportunities for hiking and exploring the mountains and valleys.

Winter offers a distinctive experience, with the landscape shrouded in magical white mist. Tourists can join camping trips, savour hot specialities like buffalo jerky, wash down with corn wine and gather around campfires to share stories about the culture and traditions of the Indigenous people. In spring, the area bursts into colour with blooming flowers and visitors can participate in unique local festivals.

To fully experience the region, travellers can also explore nearby attractions such as Pu Cay Cave, Sơn Ngưu Peak, and Tinh Tinh Mountain. A visit to Lướt Village, a charming spot in Lai Châu, provides insight into local life. From Pá Khôm Bay, visitors can head downstream to see the Bản Chát Hydropower Plant, visit Thẩm Phé fishing village in Mường Kim Commune or journey to the source of the Nậm Mu River, where they can admire stunning mountain and forest landscapes. VNS