HCM City welcomes over 4.6 million foreign visitors in 10 months

HCM CITY – HCM City welcomed more than 4.6 million foreign visitors in the first 10 months of this year, a 12.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, the municipal Department of Tourism announced on October 31.

Domestic tourists numbered over 30.9 million, up by 1.3 per cent, contributing to total tourism revenue of VNĐ156.65 trillion (US$6.2 billion), marking an 11.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

The department is currently developing preferential policies aimed at attracting international MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) groups to hold events in the southern largest economic hub. It has reached out to relevant stakeholders to gather opinions for a draft report assessing the impact of MICE tourism policies.

In terms of tourism development partnerships, the department has launched a collaborative tourism initiative with 13 Mekong Delta provinces and cities, highlighting 126 local attractions through a new voting platform.

Additionally, a tourism development cooperation plan with the southeastern region has been issued, and discussions are ongoing with the Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Department of Tourism to promote eco-friendly, sustainable travel routes that attract international visitors.

For the remaining months of 2024, the department will collaborate with local authorities, including Thủ Đức City and 21 districts, to prepare for the 4th HCM City Tourism Week. Efforts are also underway with the Department of Culture and Sports and the city's Athletics Federation to organise the 7th HCM City International Marathon.

The city is gearing up to promote tourism at events in Singapore in 2024 and will attend the 43rd Executive Committee Meeting of the Organisation of Global City Tourism Promotion (TPO) in Malaysia to highlight the locality as a premier destination among TPO member cities. VNA/VNS