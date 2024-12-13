Đồng Tháp: destination of green agricultural tourism

By Tố Như – Lương Hương

Home to thousands of hectares of fruitful orchards, Lai Vung District in the southern province of Đồng Tháp has earned the affectionate title “kingdom of pink mandarins.”

Each year, during the harvest season, the orchards are alive with activity as local farmers gather the ripe mandarins to sell to traders. They also bustle with tourists eager to take impressive photos and participate in the fruit-picking process.

One of the busiest destinations is the Nguyễn Văn Đầy’s one-hectare mandarin orchard in Long Hưng 1 Hamlet, Long Hậu Commune. The sight of the heavy clusters of citrus bending the branches, plump and ripe, leaves first-time visitors like me in awe.

Upon arrival, visitors will be treated with fresh mandarins and then taken on a tour of the orchards. Owners like Đầy act as warm and enthusiastic guides, leading groups to explore the “paradise of mandarins.”

Tourists can wander through the small paths shaded by heavy, fruit-laden branches. In this serene natural setting, filled with the sweet aroma of ripe mandarins, they can admire and photograph the large, golden fruits hanging from the trees. During the harvest season, the mandarins are abundant, with some clusters even drooping to the ground or brushing against visitors as they pass by.

In each area of the garden, Đầy pauses to allow guests to enjoy the sights and take memorable photos, while also sharing experiences and insights on fruit cultivation.

Visitors can savour the delicious taste of freshly harvested mandarins on the spot, along with a variety of related products such as jam, wine and juice. These products are not only flavourful but also healthy, aiding digestion, stimulating appetite and boosting immunity.

“This is my second visit to a mandarin orchard,” said tourist Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy from HCM City.

“I’m captivated by the shiny golden clusters of mandarins. The trees are laden with fruit, transitioning to a bright yellow hue, allowing me and my friends to capture some beautiful photographs,” she said.

Huỳnh Thị Hoài Thu, director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Đồng Tháp Province, said that the agricultural tourism models in the area have been operating effectively.

“They have helped extend the value chain, increase the value of agricultural products, create additional jobs in rural areas and provide a stable income for farmers,” she said.

“This approach not only supports the local economy, but also enhances the overall experience for visitors, connecting them with the agricultural heritage of the region.”

Sustainable tourism linked to agriculture and traditional crafts in Đồng Tháp, although established later than some other provinces in the Mekong Delta, is gradually helping the area assert its position on the regional tourism map.

The province ranked among the top four destinations in the Mekong Delta last year, attracting over four million visitors and generating revenue exceeding VNĐ1.9 trillion (US$80 million).

In the first six months of 2024, Đồng Tháp welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors, with revenue surpassing VNĐ1.2 trillion ($51 million).

Green development

Developing agricultural and rural tourism in line with green and sustainable growth trends will help farmers secure their livelihoods, leading to a stable and sustainable economic development. This approach can be seen as a strategic direction to address the economic development challenges while adapting to the realities of climate change in Việt Nam.

A training programme on responsible agricultural production practices has been implemented in Đồng Tháp, which is a collaboration between the Plant Protection Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the CropLife Vietnam Association and local authorities. The programme has achieved positive results after its launch three years ago.

Lai Vung brand mandarins not only stand out for their delicious sweetness and unique flavour, but also their consumer safety. This is achieved through cultivation practices that adhere to VietGAP standards, organic farming methods and a commitment to minimising the use of chemical pesticides.

According to growers in Lai Vung, local farmers have started using organic fertilisers for their trees to improve soil quality and help the trees recover, after a period of pest outbreaks that reduced their yield.

“Thanks to hands-on training in applying technical measures, increasing the use of organic fertilisers, and adhering to the four 'correct' principles of pesticide use -- correct pesticide, correct dosage, correct timing and correct method -- we have enhanced crop yields and produced high quality fruits,” said Đầy.

“My orchard generates about VNĐ500 million ($21,000) from eco-tourism activities, in addition to VNĐ300-400 million ($12,600-17,000) in revenue from sales.

“We have also recognised that using pesticides safely and effectively is the responsibility of each individual, helping to minimise environmental pollution and reduce impacts on human health, while contributing to a greener, cleaner and more beautiful environment,” he added.

Đầy’s orchard has become an attractive eco-tourism destination in Lai Vung. Entering its ninth year of operating as an eco-tourism model since adopting environmentally friendly farming practices, the orchard continues to draw more and more visitors.

The number of orchards opening for tourists in the district has also increased over the years. While there were only 10 orchards open for visitors in 2023, this year the number has risen to 19.

Mai Hoàng Linh, Head of the Training Technical Department at the Lai Vung Agricultural Services Centre, said local orchardists have actively participated in training programmes on the safe, effective and responsible use of pesticides.

The results have demonstrated the correctness of this approach, as it has led to a reduction in pest and disease factors, healthier plant growth, and the production of beautiful, safe and environmentally friendly fruit.

“More and more orchardists are experiencing positive changes in their understanding of pesticide-related topics, moving towards the establishment of eco-agricultural areas that integrate tourism, which in turn brings significant income and promotes sustainable agricultural development,” he noted. — VNS