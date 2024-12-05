Politics & Law
Home Travel

Kiên Giang welcomes 9.8 million tourists in 2024

December 05, 2024 - 08:43
From the beginning of 2024 until now, Kiên Giang province has welcomed an estimated 9.8 million visitors.
Kiên Giang has been focusing on developing new tourism products and services for visitors. VNA Photo

KIÊN GIANG The southern coastal province of Kiên Giang has welcomed an estimated 9.8 million visitors so far this year, the provincial tourism authority has announced.

According to Kiên Giang Province's Department of Tourism, nearly one million among them were international tourists, contributing to estimated revenue of over VNĐ25 trillion (US$984.3 million).

International visitors from Russia, Thailand, South Korea, China, the Czech Republic, and European countries have been continuously arriving in Phú Quốc via air, with more than 20 flights per day.

Lê Thị Hải Châu, Secretary-General of the Phú Quốc Tourism Investment and Development Association, stated that local businesses, including restaurants and hotels, have been consistently improving service quality and training higher-quality staff to better serve tourists.

The Kiên Giang Department of Tourism highlighted that the province has been focusing on developing new tourism products and services for visitors.

These include the Kiss Bridge in Phú Quốc, which is a new artistic landmark symbolising Kiên Giang tourism, the Hòn Thơm Cable Car which is the world’s longest three-rope cable car, and entertainment complexes along Hòn Thơm Beach.

Vui Fest Night Market, flyboard and jetski performances, water puppet shows, musical fountains, and fireworks displays are some other notable activities that serve to attract tourists, especially international ones, to Phú Quốc.

“We are currently finalising a project to operate an integrated website system featuring virtual reality videos for tourism promotion, an online ticketing system, a mobile app, and other activities to enhance Phú Quốc's tourism image. Once completed, this platform will support promotional efforts and improve the efficiency of state management in local tourism,” said Bùi Quốc Thái, director of the Kiên Giang Department of Tourism. VNS

