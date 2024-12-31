Taking the A Train

Train tours are becoming more and more popular in Việt Nam. The Chapa Express Train is one cool way to travel for anyone looking for a trip to Sapa. The gentle sway of the overnight train will rock you to sleep, allowing you to arrive at Lào Cai station refreshed in the early morning.
Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the fresh air and stunning vistas of the hydroelectric lake area. The hamlet offers a glimpse into the vibrant culture of the Mường Ao Tá people, characterised by traditional stilt houses, ethnic cuisine and the warmth of local hospitality.
Việt Nam’s Grand Pioneers Cruise operating on Hạ Long Bay by the Việt Thuận Group beat 19 other nominees from Germany, Italy, Norway, France, Ecuador, Sweden, the UK and the US, to win the award, which will be presented at the annual World Cruise Awards taking place in Madeira on Sunday.
The Việt Nam Railways Corporation (VNR) has recently welcomed 400 Chinese tourists entering Việt Nam through the Lào Cai International Border Gate on the first charter train under a cooperation programme between the Lào Cai Department of Tourism and VNR.
Topics to be discussed on the day include national and local policies to foster rural tourism development, empowering and engaging local communities in tourism initiatives, and developing products, promoting innovation, and facilitating market access for rural destinations.
The bay was formed by the Bản Chát hydroelectric reservoir, featuring overlapping limestone mountains and rich vegetation. Its clear blue waters create a picturesque landscape that resembles a beautiful painting when viewed from above.