Taking the A Train

December 31, 2024 - 14:57
Train tours are becoming more and more popular in Việt Nam. The Chapa Express Train is one cool way to travel for anyone looking for a trip to Sapa. The gentle sway of the overnight train will rock you to sleep, allowing you to arrive at Lào Cai station refreshed in the early morning.

Vietnamese company wins World’s Best Green Cruise Line award

Việt Nam’s Grand Pioneers Cruise operating on Hạ Long Bay by the Việt Thuận Group beat 19 other nominees from Germany, Italy, Norway, France, Ecuador, Sweden, the UK and the US, to win the award, which will be presented at the annual World Cruise Awards taking place in Madeira on Sunday.
Pá Khôm Bay, a miniature Hạ Long Bay in northwest

The bay was formed by the Bản Chát hydroelectric reservoir, featuring overlapping limestone mountains and rich vegetation. Its clear blue waters create a picturesque landscape that resembles a beautiful painting when viewed from above.

