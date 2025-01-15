Stone roof houses in Mường Lay, Điện Biên

Houses on stilts with stone roofs in Mường Lay Town, in the northern province of Điện Biên, have been considered a valuable heritage of the White Thai ethnic minority group. Locals have exploited natural stones from rock formations in mountains or river beds. The stone keeps the houses cool and dry from the rain. Let’s see the unique houses on stilts!
Nho Quế River is one of the most enchanting destinations on the Hà Giang stone plateau. Alongside the iconic Mã Pì Lèng Pass and the breathtaking Tu Sản Canyon, it offers an unforgettable journey for every traveller.
The fourth HCM City Tourism Week 2024 commenced on Thursday (December 5), showcasing a diverse array of tourism, sports, and musical activities, as well as promotional initiatives across all districts of the city, including Thủ Đức City.
Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the fresh air and stunning vistas of the hydroelectric lake area. The hamlet offers a glimpse into the vibrant culture of the Mường Ao Tá people, characterised by traditional stilt houses, ethnic cuisine and the warmth of local hospitality.