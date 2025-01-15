Politics & Law
Home Travel

Stone roof houses in Mường Lay, Điện Biên

January 15, 2025 - 18:12
Houses on stilts with stone roofs in Mường Lay Town, in the northern province of Điện Biên, have been considered a valuable heritage of the White Thai ethnic minority group. Locals have exploited natural stones from rock formations in mountains or river beds. The stone keeps the houses cool and dry from the rain. Let’s see the unique houses on stilts!

 

