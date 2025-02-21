Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Travel

Bối Khê Pagoda, a timeless sanctuary of Vietnamese heritage

February 21, 2025 - 08:16
Revered for its architectural elegance and rich historical significance, this pagoda exudes a uniquely solemn and tranquil atmosphere, inviting visitors to reflect and rejuvenate.
The sanctuary is dedicated to Nguyễn Bình An, a local saint and valiant leader who rallied the community against northern invaders. — VNS Photo Thanh Nga

By Thanh Nga

In the gentle embrace of early spring, visitors to Bối Khê Pagoda will find a treasure trove of ancient heritage nestled in the heart of northern Việt Nam. Revered for its architectural elegance and rich historical significance, this pagoda exudes a uniquely solemn and tranquil atmosphere, inviting sightseers to reflect and rejuvenate.

Bối Khê Pagoda stands proudly among the six largest and oldest pagodas in Hà Tây Province (now part of Hà Nội), alongside illustrious names like Hương Pagoda, Dâu Pagoda, Thầy Pagoda, Tây Phương Pagoda and Trăm Gian Pagoda.

Located just 20km from the bustling centre of Hà Nội, the pagoda is situated in Tam Hưng Commune, Thanh Oai District. Built nearly 700 years ago, it is a testament to Việt Nam’s enduring spiritual heritage.

An ancient banyan tree honoured as a Việt Nam Heritage Tree in front of the Bối Khê Pagoda gate. — VNS Photo Thanh Nga

Dedicated to Nguyễn Bình An, a local saint and valiant leader who rallied the community against northern invaders, the pagoda was constructed in 1338 during the reign of King Trần Hiền Tông. The architectural style reflects the philosophy of 'Tiền Phật, Hậu Thánh', where the front hall is dedicated to Buddha and the rear hall honours revered saints. The layout is harmoniously arranged along a central axis, enhancing its serene beauty.

As you approach the pagoda, you are greeted by a vast courtyard. Once a recruitment ground for soldiers, the space is adorned with ancient banyan and bodhi trees, honoured as Việt Nam Heritage Trees. Nearby, a tower garden houses five tombs, preserving the remains and relics of abbots who have guided the pagoda through the ages.

Lê Huy Trọng, from the Elderly Association of Song Khê Village, highlights the pagoda's unique features. He said: “Unlike most pagodas that boast three gates, Bối Khê Pagoda impressively has five, known as 'ngũ môn'. Further along, the bell tower, adorned with two historic bells cast in 1338 and 1410, adds to the pagoda's distinct character.”

The main entrance to Bối Khê Pagoda. — VNS Photo Thanh Nga

The spacious pagoda yard, with its intricately carved stone bed and incense burner, showcases motifs that reflect the artistic legacy of the Mạc Dynasty. The grounds are a vibrant sanctuary, home to a variety of trees, with the lotus symbolising purity and spiritual awakening, deeply intertwined with the essence of Vietnamese culture.

Decorative patterns from the Trần (13th-14th centuries), Lê Sơ-Mạc (15th-16th centuries), and Nguyễn (19th-20th centuries) dynasties embellish the central worship hall, featuring representations of the four sacred animals and intricate geometric designs. The pagoda also houses rare stone artefacts from the 14th century, including 58 Buddhist statues, the most striking being a two-metre Guanyin statue with twelve arms, gracefully seated atop a lotus pedestal in the central hall.

A brick platform shows many overlapping cultural layers. — Photo dangcongsan.vn

One of Bối Khê Pagoda's most remarkable features is the hidden tunnel behind its grounds, a relic from the resistance against French colonialism that was constructed in January 1948. This tunnel served as an underground passage for troops and a robust defence during tumultuous times.

Local resident Nguyễn Văn Công shared his admiration for the site, stating: “Visiting the pagoda, I am always struck by its stunning architecture and the lush greenery surrounding it. Every spring, my family and I come here to pray for a peaceful new year, embracing the spiritual renewal it offers.”

With nearly 700 years of history, Bối Khê Pagoda has endured numerous restorations throughout the Lê Sơ, Mạc, Lê Trung Hưng and Nguyễn Dynasties, preserving its historical essence. Recognised as a national architectural and artistic relic in 1979, it has recently been honoured as a special national monument.

As the pagoda continues to thrive, Vice Chairman Vũ Quỳnh of the Thanh Oai District People's Committee emphasises their commitment to preserving and enhancing this cultural gem. Plans are underway to leverage its historical and architectural significance in tourism development, fostering local socio-economic growth and enriching the spiritual lives of the community.

A peaceful corner of the Bối Khê Pagoda. — VNS Photo dangcongsan.vn

Bối Khê Pagoda stands not only as a testament to Việt Nam's rich architectural heritage, but also as a living symbol of resilience and spirituality. Its tranquil grounds, adorned with ancient trees and intricate carvings, invite visitors to reflect on the past and honour their ancestors, while also embracing the present. VNS

Bối Khê Pagoda pagoda culture heritage

see also

More on this story

Travel

Stone roof houses in Mường Lay, Điện Biên

Houses on stilts with stone roofs in Mường Lay Town, in the northern province of Điện Biên, have been considered a valuable heritage of the White Thai ethnic minority group. Locals have exploited natural stones from rock formations in mountains or river beds. The stone keeps the houses cool and dry from the rain. Let’s see the unique houses on stilts!
Travel

Weaving up a tale

Hà Giang Province is not only famous for its majestic landscapes and nature, but also a place that preserves many cultural values through traditional craft villages. The combination of traditional culture and tourism economy has created a special attraction for the province at the northernmost tip of Việt Nam.
Travel

Attracting global tourism

Việt Nam's tourism has seen an incredible recovery from the pandemic. Last year, the country received 17.5 million foreign tourists. Let’s join Việt Nam News reporters to chat with some visitors about why they keep returning to Việt Nam. Let’s see how the tourism sector strives to refresh itself.
Travel

Taking the A Train

Train tours are becoming more and more popular in Việt Nam. The Chapa Express Train is one cool way to travel for anyone looking for a trip to Sapa. The gentle sway of the overnight train will rock you to sleep, allowing you to arrive at Lào Cai station refreshed in the early morning.
Travel

Nho Quế River, a jewel set in a fairy tale land

Nho Quế River is one of the most enchanting destinations on the Hà Giang stone plateau. Alongside the iconic Mã Pì Lèng Pass and the breathtaking Tu Sản Canyon, it offers an unforgettable journey for every traveller.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom