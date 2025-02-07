Discovering Hà Giang, a springtime paradise

By Thanh Nga

Hà Giang has emerged as an enchanting spring destination brimming with vibrant activities. Visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local villages, revel in the beauty of peach and plum blossoms, and partake in lively festivals celebrating the region's diverse ethnic cultures nestled in the mountains.

As spring unfolds, Hà Giang transforms into a tapestry of colours, with radiant peach, pear and plum blossoms painting the landscape. The ethnic villages, rich in cultural identity, come alive with exciting festivals early in the year. Here are five must-visit villages that promise unforgettable experiences:

1. Lao Xa Village

Nestled in Sủng Là Commune, Đồng Văn District, Lao Xa Village is a hidden gem located about 6km from the commune's centre. The journey from National Highway 4C leads you through Lũng Cẩm, where a small, winding road beckons adventurers.

Springtime is the perfect season to visit, as the village bursts into a floral spectacle, adorned with white plum blossoms, pink peach blossoms and golden mustard flowers. Here, the rustic beauty is enhanced by traditional Mông houses, standing proudly beside simple stone fences and dramatic cat-ear rocks. Stroll through the village to explore ancient homes and visit skilled silversmiths, as each stop offers a glimpse into the rich heritage of this captivating place.

2. Du Già Village

Du Già, a small commune in Yên Minh District, is about 70km from Hà Giang City. This breathtaking locale combines tranquility with rugged majesty, resembling a painter’s fantasy. However, the journey can be challenging, with steep slopes and winding roads testing even the most seasoned drivers.

Upon waking in Du Già, you're greeted by a blanket of clouds hovering over the mountains, the gentle spring breeze and the cheerful chatter of young couples heading to the market. Nature lovers will find solace at Du Già Waterfall and Du Già National Park. Experience the vibrant local culture through unique ceremonies and festivals, including rice offering rituals and the lively Du Già Festival, making your visit truly memorable.

3. Thiên Hương Village

Thiên Hương, also known as Mã Pắng, is a century-old village located just 5km from Đồng Văn Town. This picturesque spot sits on the edge of the border, offering stunning views of China, the Nho Quế River and majestic mountain ranges.

Visitors are often captivated by the pristine beauty of ancient rammed earth homes, the leisurely pace of Tày life and the shade of sprawling banyan trees. As you wander along the stone fences adorned with blooming plum and apricot trees, each bend in the road reveals enchanting sights -- time-worn roofs, wildflowers and the innocence of village life. Engage in local activities like fishing in streams, weaving linen and savouring traditional corn wine. Hà Nội traveler Thu Thủy reflected: "This ancient village holds a timeless beauty, providing a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life."

4. Lô Lô Chải Village

Located just 1km from the Lũng Cú flagpole and about 25km from Đồng Văn Town, Lô Lô Chải Village invites visitors to bask in its serene natural beauty.

Here, rammed earth houses with yin-yang tile roofs sit amid lush cornfields, surrounded by welcoming locals. As a cultural tourism hub, Lô Lô Chải showcases the traditions of the Lô Lô people, the first settlers of the Đồng Văn stone plateau.

Visitors can enjoy lively performances of songs and dances, especially during the vibrant spring festivals. The village offers a variety of accommodations, including charming homestays. Nearby attractions like the Lũng Cú Flagpole and Xín Mần Kha Village further enrich your experience, while opportunities to learn about traditional Lô Lô crafts like embroidery and weaving await those who linger longer.

5. Cao Mã Pờ

As a picturesque border commune in Quản Bạ District, Cao Mã Pờ boasts stunning natural scenery, especially in spring when a myriad of flowers bloom. Renowned for its breathtaking peach blossom season, the ancient peach forests, along with plum blossoms and camellias, create a kaleidoscope of colour. In winter, this idyllic locale becomes a hotspot for snow enthusiasts, adding another layer to its seasonal charm.

Hà Giang emerges as a springtime paradise, where vibrant blossoms and rich cultural traditions intertwine to create an unforgettable experience. Each village offers a unique glimpse into the lives and customs of ethnic people, inviting visitors to explore their breathtaking landscapes and partake in lively festivals.

From the ancient charm of Thiên Hương to the stunning beauty of Cao Mã Pờ, every corner of Hà Giang tells a story waiting to be discovered. Whether you're wandering through fields of flowers or enjoying the warm hospitality of the locals, a journey to Hà Giang in spring promises to leave you with cherished memories and a deeper appreciation for this enchanting region. VNS